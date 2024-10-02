Twisting Strands

Dr. Ben Rall - 10/7
IPAK-EDU Director's Science Webinar
  
September 2024

Infographic: 3 by 9 months
PASS IT ON
  
Child Experimentation
The CDC calls for more unlicensed injections
  
8 Inconvenient Mice
Infosheet on the 'Bivalent Booster' - Originally published in Fall 2022
  
August 2024

Rare Courage
Robert A. Green Jr and Brad Miller
  
Gøtzsche: Prescription Drugs Are the Leading Cause of Death
And psychiatric drugs are the third leading cause of death
Published on Popular Rationalism  
Fraud and Dogma — 2 Sides of a Coin
Fraud in the Largest Antidepressant Study - Part 2
  
The STAR*D Scandal
Fraud in the Largest Antidepressant Study - Part 1
  
Past Presenters
69 presenters have shared their knowledge and expertise in 75 talks!
  
July 2024

Infographic: 16x since 1962
PASS IT ON
  
Bird Flu : COVID Redux? - Part 2
Special Session - IPAK-EDU Director's Science Webinar
  
Bird Flu : COVID Redux? - Part 1
Special Session - IPAK-EDU Director's Science Webinar
  
