Dr. Ben Rall - 10/7
IPAK-EDU Director's Science Webinar
Oct 2
•
scientia liberia
September 2024
Infographic: 3 by 9 months
PASS IT ON
Sep 24
•
scientia liberia
7
1
Child Experimentation
The CDC calls for more unlicensed injections
Sep 22
•
scientia liberia
3
1
8 Inconvenient Mice
Infosheet on the 'Bivalent Booster' - Originally published in Fall 2022
Sep 22
•
scientia liberia
4
August 2024
Rare Courage
Robert A. Green Jr and Brad Miller
Aug 30
•
scientia liberia
5
Gøtzsche: Prescription Drugs Are the Leading Cause of Death
And psychiatric drugs are the third leading cause of death
Published on Popular Rationalism
•
Aug 14
Fraud and Dogma — 2 Sides of a Coin
Fraud in the Largest Antidepressant Study - Part 2
Aug 11
•
scientia liberia
2
The STAR*D Scandal
Fraud in the Largest Antidepressant Study - Part 1
Aug 10
•
scientia liberia
4
Past Presenters
69 presenters have shared their knowledge and expertise in 75 talks!
Aug 2
•
scientia liberia
2
July 2024
Infographic: 16x since 1962
PASS IT ON
Jul 30
•
scientia liberia
4
Bird Flu : COVID Redux? - Part 2
Special Session - IPAK-EDU Director's Science Webinar
Jul 26
•
scientia liberia
3
Bird Flu : COVID Redux? - Part 1
Special Session - IPAK-EDU Director's Science Webinar
Jul 25
•
scientia liberia
32
2
