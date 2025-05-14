IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 5/19 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Jill Troderman

“Childhood Chronic Illness Link to Processed Foods”

Please join us!

Register at IPAK-EDU

The health of American youth is in rapid decline. A diet of ultra-processed foods is a driving culprit in the rise of chronic and preventable diseases now exploding in younger populations. Ms. Troderman will explore the role and contribution of toxic foods, ingredients, and chemicals in the food supply, their devastating repercussions on children, and practical strategies to reverse this trend.

Jill Troderman is an award-winning Certified Holistic Nutritionist and Nutrition Educator specializing in family and child nutrition.

She is the creator of The Food Tree Holistic Nutrition and Wellness Curriculum: A Mind, Body, Soul Approach to Teaching Kids How to Eat Well and Be Healthy and the popular kid favorite, The Food Tree Magnetic Board that comes with over 100 food and activity magnets.

Jill is passionate about all things healthy and natural and uses the concept of balancing the mind, body, spirit as a holistic healing and wellness model. Her goal is to help women, children, and families to "Create A Diet As Unique as You!" because she knows it works for her and her family.

She provides nutrition counseling and teaches classes a on holistic nutrition, healthy cooking, medicinal tea crafting, and gardening.

Her love of plants and the powerful healing to be found from them introduced her to the path of learning about natural medicine and the positive force of natural, integrative health and wellbeing. Her two sons were the motivation to create a nutrition program and now they are grown up men who love to cook and enjoy wonderful foods.

She recently won the Santa Cruz Good Times Best of 2024 Nutritionist Bronze. Jill lives in the mountains near the sea in Santa Cruz, California.

You can find out more at santacruzholisticnutrition.com

Her book, The Food Tree, is linked below.

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

Join us!



