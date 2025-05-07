IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 5/12 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Colleen Huber

“Neither Safe Nor Effective”

Dr. Huber makes a return to the webinar to present on her latest work. She has just published (March 2025) an updated 3rd edition of her book, three times larger than the first edition.

Neither Safe Nor Effective

The Evidence Against the COVID Vaccines, 3rd Edition

“Dr. Colleen Huber was the first anywhere to publish comprehensive warnings of the mechanisms of injury of the COVID vaccines to multiple bodily systems and organs. That was February 2021, and is Chapter One of this book.



Since the 1st and 2nd editions, far more information has been revealed in the published medical literature on how these injections have impacted the heart, the blood vessels, the brain, the eyes, the kidneys, the GI tract, the immune system and reproductive organs. Three additional chapters discuss the peer-reviewed findings on cancer risks from these vaccines. Dr. Huber's plain-spoken discussion of these problems is backed by over 1,000 citations to medical studies.



The purpose of the 3rd and (the author believes to be) final edition is to explore all these injuries to the body and how they happened, so that sufferers' healthcare providers can best figure out how to help the vaccine-injured. Toward this end, the last two chapters discuss some of the most promising countermeasures against the effects of the COVID vaccines, particularly the mRNA vaccines, the spike proteins generated by them and their cationic lipid envelopes.”

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

