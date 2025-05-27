IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 6/2 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Alix Mayer

“Measles — Transmogrified?”

Please join us!

Register at IPAK-EDU

What are we not being told about the measles outbreak in West Texas?

How is this measles different from the measles of yesteryear?

What would you think if the two girls who were said to die of measles actually died from hospital mistreatment?

Would measles ever be used to accomplish a political agenda?

You won't believe who appears to be involved.

-

Alix Mayer is the Chairman of the Free Now Foundation.

“Free Now Foundation champions medical freedom and upholds parents’ authority to direct healthcare decisions for their children. Through practical resources, educational programs, and direct legal advocacy—including filing lawsuits when necessary—we actively defend these fundamental rights. Free Now Foundation empowers individuals and families to shape their futures with dignity, autonomy, and true liberty.”



https://freenowfoundation.org/about-free-now-foundation/

-

Brief bio:

In 1996, Ms. Mayer was running a worldwide research group for Apple Inc., when she got 6 vaccines for a vacation and became disabled, brain damaged and lost her career. Now substantially recovered, she is Chairman and co-founder of Free Now Foundation, the leading medical freedom law non-profit in California.

Ms. Mayer formerly served on the Children's Health Defense (CHD) board, co-founded & served as Chairman of CHD’s most successful Chapter in California. She served on RFK Jr’s Presidential campaign finance committee. Ms. Mayer grew up in the Oscar Mayer family, and has degrees from Duke (BA) and Northwestern (MBA.)

Register at IPAK-EDU

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

Join us!



If you like what you see, and you’re willing and able, consider leaving a tip. Thank you!

Tip Jar