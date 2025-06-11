John Beaudoin, Sr. returns to the webinar to tell the tale of what may be the most underreported and unrecognized epidemic of the last 5 years.

The only way to conclusively answer that is to conduct forensic investigations of the medical files of decedents who died involving AKI. Data studies are only ever persuasive, not conclusive. For five (5) years in the COVID era, scientists, doctors, and armchair epidemiologists have been trying to find a smoking gun in the data. There isn’t one. Meanwhile, conclusive evidence lies in case reports like those collected by Aaron Hertzberg, or in the official government records compiled into THE CDC MEMORANDUM or THE CONNECTICUT MEMORANDA SERIES Volume II. Hundreds of pages of irrefutable testimony get little attention, while shiny objects like graphs capture the audience. Provocative headline statistics get millions of views on social media despite no ability to prove the conclusory statements accompanying the headlines. And all along, the conclusive evidence at the record-level remains ignored.

Pfizer documents are pored over by thousands of people for years in the hopes that the criminals will present evidence of their crimes on a silver platter. Government hoards and hides 1,000 times as many records as in the Pfizer trial data. Governments have more recent, more accurate, less corrupted, and more detailed evidence from “vaccines” than all the drug company trials combined. And all along, it remains ignored by the “experts” hunting data.

People, led by their social media harnesses, bantered about ineffective research papers and meta-analysis studies for half a decade in the COVID era. People on both sides are told to listen to “experts” rather than look down the street, talk to their extended families, or have conversations with workmates. The answers do not lie in the hero-worship of doctors. Most doctors have no training in what is needed for this COVID battle. The great war on The People is perpetrated by those who took power via a soft coup d’état and they use social media to control the narratives.

Some call me “the data guy.” Well, I hate data. I only do what no one else is doing out of necessity. Data is only a small fraction of the necessary “whole system” analysis required to de-puzzle the COVID era. Epidemiological modeling and methods are arcane, error-prone, and wildly inferential. Most of my analysis time is spent contemplating law, morality, philosophy, messaging and marketing, economic system efficiency, psychology, and sociology. COVID cannot be understood via biology, epidemiology, virology, immunology, statistics, or other “sciency" purviews. COVID was perpetrated on us using behavior modification flowing from propaganda, emotional blackmail, coercion, solicitation, and including threats to base level needs cued by purposefully constructed scarcities.