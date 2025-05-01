IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 5/5 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ James Lyons-Weiler

“Parallel Structures that Forced Social Change”

“Before and around 2020, parallel organizations emerged around the world do the work the official institutions would not. Independent media, decentralized science, citizen-led education platforms, integrity-driven public health leaders — all stepped into the vacuum left by failing systems. These were functional sovereignties: real institutions, built in real time, offering coherence where chaos reigned. I will point to ways these organizations prevented total collapse of our societies.”

For the price of a sandwich, subscribers get access to upcoming sessions as well as access to a recording catalog of past sessions.

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

