This is the 2nd post on the April 1, 2024 session of the IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar featuring the work of Alexis Baden-Mayer. You can find Part 1 here and Part 3 is here.

The April 1, 2024 session of the IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar featured the research of Alexis Baden-Mayer. The research she presented is both eye-opening and compelling, woven around a timeline of people and organizations, stretching back from the end of the 19th century to the present.

It isn’t hard to observe that we tend to get exposed to history in a cartoon-like, piecemeal fashion.

Little chunks processed into memorable bites, too often, like junk food. An apt comparison that springs to mind is a Happy Meal.

If consumed regularly, the result is a poverty of understanding, or put simply—indoctrination.

The history bites that people typically consume can seem innocuous until particular threads and strands get woven together. This is where a timeline can help to illustrate themes and contextual connections.

Without giving away the details, here are some tasty tidbits…

One of the revelations in Alexis Baden-Mayer’s talk casts a dark shadow across policies enacted under FDR—what many probably have perceived historically as a ‘good’ thing. This is followed by a critical look at the landmark SCOTUS decision on Wickard v. Filburn, which many will know by association with Brown v. Board of Education.

Lots of threads here, and a lot to chew on.

Also, if you don’t know who Paul G. Hoffman was, and the role he played, you’ll find out!

Watch this clip.

The Agricultural Adjustment Act + The Committee for Economic Development

How did the rise of Cargill come about?

Is there a connection to the Marshall Plan?

What does eugenics have to do with the UN Development Program?

Watch this clip.

Cargill, The Marshall Plan, the Ford Foundation, and the CIA

Did you know that there was a Nixon-era plan to “shift away from consumption of animal livestock towards vegetables and synthetic meats” and “a closed system of agriculture—food from factories”?

The hits keep coming: the criminalization of milk, the criminalization of meat, and the rise of fake meat.

Watch this clip.

Rockefeller, Population Growth, and the American Future

All of this led to an uprising: the American Agriculture Movement. Remember the Canadian Truckers and European Farmers protesting with their tractors and trucks? Well, there was a precedent, back in 1979. But it wasn’t enough.

The Impact on Farmers

There’s a lot to digest here: real food for thought.

Please leave your thoughts in the comments, if you’re so inclined.

References (courtesy of Alexis Baden-Mayer) are at the bottom of the post.

Stay tuned for more clips from the full talk.

Subscribers to the IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar get full access to webinar recordings, including this 2.5+ hour session with Alexis Baden-Mayer.

Your support of the webinar and IPAK-EDU makes this possible!



Check out Alexis on Substack and her work at the Organic Consumers Association.

