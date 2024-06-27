Harvey Risch was the guest on March 18, 2024 at the IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar, “A Conversation on Evidence-based Medicine”.

This is Part 2. Part 1 is here.

Check the Short Cuts section on the home page for the full clip archive.

For a great many laypeople, the last several years have been a baptism by fire.

The scientific papers have been coming fast and furious. Seemingly everywhere, cited, posted, forwarded, touted, and ridiculed. In mainstream and social media, forum comments and responses, links were (and are) flying like dueling rapiers in a fencing contest.

The COVID Debacle brought this out in dramatic fashion.

Making sense out of the torrent of information is a real challenge, certainly in terms of reading and processing time, but often compounded by a lack of technical knowledge.

In many ways, laypeople have been wandering through a foreign and labyrinthine cityscape where the street signs, marquees and signposts, are scribed in a foreign language. Guides and interpreters-for-hire stand on every street corner, some teaching, some hawking, some cajoling and even shouting.

The literature is simultaneously being pushed, marketed, sold, censored, and interpreted for you.

The corruption of the literature is real.

The corruption of the publication process and houses is real.

In reality, it’s been happening for decades, but it’s on blast now.

What’s a layperson to do?

How should laypeople approach scientific studies?

Summarizing Dr. Risch’s sage advice :

Don’t accept the conclusion of anyone, even that of an ‘expert’, uncritically

Read papers for yourself, even if you don’t have full technical knowledge

Never blindly believe the Author(s) Conclusions in a paper or in the Abstract

Read the Methods and Results sections and draw your own conclusions

Then compare your own conclusions with those of the paper (and others)

This isn’t easy, no doubt about it. But learning is its own reward.

Build your skill set for reading and understanding a variety of material—consider it building street-smarts. Without a semblance of street-smarts, it’s all too easy to be taken in by sleight-of-hand and the machinations of others.

IPAK-EDU is a terrific place to get those street smarts.

All of the courses are terrific experiences. But perhaps as significant as the classes are, so too, is the community of knowledge and learning you’ll find there. Smart people, learning and sharing together, seeking knowledge, for themselves and others.

Check it out and register for a webinar or course—you’ll be glad you did!

#questioneverything

Information wants to be free—and over 90% of the content here is accessible to anyone. But everything takes care and time. If you like what you see, and you’re willing and able, consider leaving a tip. Every little bit helps. Thank you!

Tip Jar

Thank you for reading Twisting Strands. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Subscribers to the IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar get full access to webinar recordings, including the full session with Harvey Risch.

Your support of the webinar and IPAK-EDU makes this possible!

Register and Subscribe at IPAK-EDU