This post is on the August 26, 2024 session of the IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar featuring two men of uncommon integrity: Rob Green and Brad Miller.

Behind Enemy Lines

On August 24, 2021, following FDA approval of the Biologics License Application for Comirnaty, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin directed all military personnel be injected for COVID-19, under Department of Defense authority.

The approval of Comirnaty was the metaphorical grease for the policy wheel of mandated injections. But it was, nevertheless, a deception.

Until Pfizer’s Comirnaty was licensed, none of the COVID shots were FDA approved. All were being administered under Emergency Use Authorization. Despite the widely publicized ‘approval’, the EUA (essentially liability-free) products were the shots being widely administered, and most everyone that took the initial jabs, in fact, received an EUA product.

The EUA products are officially military countermeasures and fall under the CICP (Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program). All of the countermeasures, including masks, COVID tests, and drugs like Remdesivir, belong to this category. Despite the window dressing, CICP compensation awards continue to be extremely rare and tiny: for all intents and purposes, non-existent. The CICP program is in essence, a fig leaf.

Pfizer, via the CDC, reported in October 2021, that despite approval of Comirnaty, it would not produce the approved product while EUA product was in distribution:

“At present, Pfizer does not plan to produce any product with these new NDCs and labels over the next few months while EUA authorized product is still available and being made available for U.S. distribution.”

The FDA announced later that year that the EUA products and Comirnaty could be used interchangebly, without concern, despite being ‘legally distinct’.

Moderna’s Spikevax was later approved in January 2022, yet the approved product was similarly ‘unavailable’ for distribution.

This was followed in May 2022, by a statement that Comirnaty would, in fact, not be manufactured at all, but replaced by a different formulation. It is vital to note here that Pfizer’s clinical trials were conducted using a different product formulation entirely.

There are more diplomatic ways of describing this, but what transpired amounts to a malicious shell game. To this day, it still isn’t clear when (or if) the product known as ‘Comirnaty’ actually went into use.

The chaos of the slew of injectable products of varying legal definition (but supposed equivalency), combined with the malfeasance observed in the clinical trials themselves, and the deceptive presentation of science, was used to prop up and provide cover for dubious and illegal policies.

We’ve seen this before.

This was intentional confusion seeded with the aim to deceive and gain unquestioning compliance, from both the public and military service members.

Both Rob Green and Brad Miller refer to this as a kind of warfare, ongoing.

Despite what reads as intentional official confusion surrounding the injection products, the fact that they were (and continue to be) experimental is crystal clear. The mandating of an experimental product is not, and should not be, allowed, ever.

No one should ever be forced or coerced into submitting to medical experimentation, but service members were. It is both immoral and illegal.

Brad Miller communicates poignantly:

The Department of Defense’s (DoD) August 24, 2021 covid-19 vaccine mandate was unlawful. That sentence above needs no additional context or qualifier to make it true. It is true as stated. The mandate was unlawful when it was implemented and has never somehow become lawful. Additionally, the fact that the mandate has since been repealed does not in any way negate its unlawful status while in effect.

While implementing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, military leaders broke the law, trampled constitutional rights, denied informed consent, permitted unwilling medical experimentation, and suppressed the free exercise of religion. Service members and families were significantly harmed by these actions. Their suffering continues to be felt financially, emotionally, and physically. Some service members became part of our ever-growing veteran homeless population, some developed debilitating vaccine injuries, and some even lost their lives. In an apparent attempt to avoid accountability, military leaders are continuing to ignore our communications regarding these injuries and the laws that were broken. - Excerpt from: the Declaration of Military Accountability

Uncommon Courage

Brad Miller’s summation of Rob Green speaks volumes.

He names Rob as “the most courageous person still wearing a uniform”.

Watch this clip from the introduction.

Rob and Brad will be speakers at the upcoming conference, Guardians of Warriors.

In the clips that follow, you’ll hear Rob and Brad speak. You’ll learn about Rob’s journey, the distinction between lawful and unlawful orders, the Declaration of Military Accountability, as well as important discussion of science, philosophy, the essence of liberty, and what, in their opinion, the future requires.

Please share this with others.

Rob’s Stand

Unlawful Orders

Rob’s Book and the Declaration of Military Accountability

You can find the Open Letter to the American People from the Signatories of the Declaration of Military Accountability here:

https://militaryaccountability.net/

Post-jab injuries in the military

Science, philosopy, and truth

What is Liberty?

Lawfare

Top-down or Bottom-up?

Find Rob’s book at Skyhorse Publising .

