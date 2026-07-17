Register at IPAK-EDU

IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 7/20 @ 7:00pm Eastern

w/ Leisha Martin, PhD

“ NBMI: From Toxic Metal Chelation to Emerging Applications in Neurodegeneration, Traumatic Brain Injury, and Environmental Health ”

Join us!

“NBMI is an investigational small-molecule chelator designed to bind toxic metals while also reducing oxidative stress, inflammation, and cellular injury. This presentation will explore NBMI’s mechanism of action, the preclinical and clinical evidence supporting its development, and several emerging applications, including mercury and lead toxicity, Gulf War illness, traumatic brain injury, neurodegenerative disease, and protection against metal-related injury in environmental and aquatic health settings. By targeting both metal burden and the downstream biological damage associated with disrupted redox balance, NBMI may offer a broader therapeutic strategy than conventional chelation alone. It has multiple therapeutic mechanisms and multiple disease and pre-disease applications that I am very excited to tell you about.”

Watch this video as a primer for the talk:

Related

Share

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

Join us!



If you like what you see, and you’re willing and able, consider leaving a tip. Thank you!

Tip Jar