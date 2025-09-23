IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 9/29 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Scott Schroeder, MD

“Orthopedic & Dental Metal Allergies and Reactions: Alarming Systemic Effects”

Dr. Scott Schroeder stands at the forefront of a new frontier in medicine—one where the invisible dangers of metal implants are finally brought into view, and where patients once written off as incurable may find answers, relief, and renewed quality of life.

“Dr. Schroeder’s experience underscores a hard truth: ‘It is not inert by any means… some surgeons believe that titanium is inert—and this is not the case.’ Laboratory reviews and case-based studies have shown that titanium implants can—over time—release ions and particles that incite inflammation, bone loss, allergic or toxic responses, and even systemic effects such as ‘yellow nail syndrome.’ Moreover, when patients receive mixed-metal implants, galvanic corrosion may further accelerate these adverse outcomes.”

Surgeon Uncovers the Hidden Epidemic of Metal Allergies

Write-up courtesy of NYCRA NEWS:

https://firstrespondershealth101.blogspot.com/2025/09/dr-scott-schroeder-surgeon-uncovers.html

For more than three decades, Dr. Scott Schroeder built his reputation as a highly skilled foot and ankle surgeon. Inspired early on by his father—a physician and anesthesiologist who encouraged him to pursue specialties in ophthalmology or orthopedics—Schroeder ultimately gravitated toward the biomechanics of the lower extremities. As an athlete himself, he recognized how foundational the foot is to the rest of the body. During his advanced training in San Francisco, he immersed himself in diabetic wound care and complex surgical reconstructions, gaining specialized expertise in one of the most demanding areas of orthopedic surgery.

In practice, Schroeder became known for his meticulous surgical work and his patient-centered approach. By the 1990s, he had returned to his hometown of Wenatchee, Washington, establishing himself as both a clinician and a community advocate. But it was his growing curiosity about unusual patient outcomes—cases where symptoms went far beyond the foot or ankle—that gradually shifted the trajectory of his career.

An Unexpected Pattern Emerges

Like many surgeons, Schroeder regularly implanted screws, plates, and other metallic hardware during reconstructive procedures. With the rise of locking plates and more durable materials, the expectation was that once the bone healed, hardware removal would be optional—based largely on patient comfort.

Yet Schroeder began to notice something disturbing. Some patients returned months after surgery reporting symptoms that seemed unrelated to their feet: constant fatigue, flu-like malaise, muscle weakness, or difficulty moving. Standard referrals to rheumatologists or neurologists produced no answers. Then came the turning point: after removing the metal hardware in one such patient, her systemic symptoms vanished almost overnight.

This case, followed by many others, alerted Schroeder to an under-recognized medical crisis—allergic and toxic reactions to surgical metals. What was once dismissed as a minor risk (“some patients may get a rash”) revealed itself to be a potential source of chronic pain, debilitation, and in extreme cases, paralysis.

Enter the Science of Metal Allergies

In 2015, Schroeder presented on this phenomenon at an international surgical conference in Australia. To his surprise, the head of the conference admitted he had never once heard a lecture on metal allergies in 40 years of surgical meetings. Schroeder’s presentation drew significant interest, and in preparing for it, he discovered the pioneering work of Dr. Vera Stejskal, an immunotoxicologist from Sweden.

Dr. Stejskal had developed the MELISA® test (Memory Lymphocyte Immunostimulation Assay), a diagnostic tool to identify delayed hypersensitivity reactions to metals. Her research revealed striking links between dental metals (such as amalgams and palladium-based crowns) and systemic illnesses, as well as interactions between dental and orthopedic metals within the same patient. For Schroeder, this was the missing piece: a scientific framework to explain the mysterious recoveries he had witnessed after hardware removal.

Case Studies of Recovery and Alarm

The stories Schroeder has documented are as compelling as they are alarming.

• A Paralysis Case: An engineer who had undergone foot surgery with stainless steel screws began experiencing episodes of paralysis lasting up to 10 hours per day, months after his procedure. After years of suffering, including a dire prognosis at Mayo Clinic, Schroeder removed the hardware. The patient’s paralysis diminished dramatically, and after subsequent dental metal removal, the episodes ceased altogether. He has not experienced paralysis since.

• Dental Connections: Another patient with chronic hip and knee pain was told repeatedly that “nothing was wrong.” After removal of her dental metals, the joint pain subsided—illustrating the systemic interaction between different sources of metal exposure.

• Cardiac Complications: Schroeder himself developed severe aortic stenosis following a valve replacement with a titanium-ringed prosthesis. Ultimately, the implant failed due to fibrosis, a deeply personal example of the very dangers he warns about.

• Rapid Corrosion: In one case, a titanium plate implanted in a patient showed visible corrosion after just four and a half months, accompanied by widespread neurological and pain symptoms.

These examples underscore his conviction: all metals in the body corrode. Titanium and stainless steel may be “more resistant,” but they are not inert, as is often claimed by device manufacturers and sales representatives.

Challenging Orthopedic Orthodoxy

Schroeder points out that European orthopedic protocols originally recommended hardware removal after bone healing—a safeguard against long-term complications. In the United States, however, repeat surgery is rarely encouraged, largely due to patient reluctance and healthcare system inertia. The result is countless individuals unknowingly carrying corroding implants that may be releasing toxic ions into surrounding tissues and circulation.

Moreover, Schroeder has raised awareness of galvanic reactions—electrical currents generated when dissimilar metals coexist in the body. He has demonstrated measurable voltage differences between dental crowns and orthopedic implants, sometimes hundreds of millivolts. Since nerves fire at a threshold of roughly 15 millivolts, these galvanic currents may profoundly disrupt neuromuscular function. His in-office experiments, presented to the FDA in 2019, suggest that this overlooked factor could explain many unexplained systemic disorders.

A Passion for Research and Advocacy

Although retired from active surgical practice, Dr. Schroeder has redoubled his efforts as a researcher, lecturer, and advocate. He has presented to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, lectured internationally from Istanbul to Sydney, and collaborated with corrosion engineers in Canada to analyze retrieved implants. His forthcoming books aim to serve both physicians and patients: one as a clinical guide to diagnosing and managing metal allergies, and another cataloging the broad range of illnesses—from migraines and Crohn’s disease to stiff person syndrome—that may be linked to metal exposure.

Schroeder stresses that while anecdotal stories are powerful, rigorous data is needed to transform medical practice. To this end, he continues to push for scientific validation, imaging support, and multidisciplinary collaboration. He often partners with dentists, recognizing the hidden role of dental metals in systemic disease.

Looking Ahead: A Call for Change

The implications of Dr. Schroeder’s work are vast. Orthopedic, dental, and cardiovascular fields all rely heavily on metallic implants, many of which are assumed to be biologically inert. His findings challenge this assumption and call for a re-evaluation of surgical protocols, informed consent, and post-operative monitoring.

Just as importantly, his cases give hope to patients suffering from mysterious chronic conditions who may never have considered a link to their implants. Removal of hardware, once considered a trivial option, may in fact be lifesaving.

SUPPORTING EVIDENCE THAT TITANIUM IS NOT INERT

•Titanium implants degrade over time, releasing ions and particles into surrounding tissues. These can cause inflammation, bone resorption, implant failure, and even systemic reactions such as “yellow nail syndrome.”

• A comprehensive 2019 review highlights how titanium corrosion and wear produce particles that may deposit systemically and provoke toxic or hypersensitivity reactions—even though such occurrences are rare.

• Another detailed study outlines how corrosion and mechanical wear release titanium particles, which can upset local tissue homeostasis, promote inflammation, weaken bone, and even travel through the bloodstream to accumulate in distant organs.

• Clinical case presentations, like those described by Dr. Schroeder, underscore that mixing different metals (e.g., titanium + stainless steel) can create galvanic reactions, accelerating corrosion and resulting in systemic toxicity—even when the metals are located far apart in the body.

Conclusion

Dr. Scott Schroeder’s career represents a rare blend of surgical mastery and scientific curiosity. From treating diabetic wounds to pioneering awareness of metal allergies, he has shown how one clinician’s persistence can uncover an invisible epidemic. His message is clear: the medical community must move beyond outdated assumptions about “biocompatible” metals and confront the real risks of corrosion, hypersensitivity, and galvanic interactions.

As he continues his research, writing, and international collaboration, Dr. Schroeder stands at the forefront of a new frontier in medicine—one where the invisible dangers of metal implants are finally brought into view, and where patients once written off as incurable may find answers, relief, and renewed quality of life.

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

Join us!



