We’re being lied to. All the time.

Things are easier to ignore until they impact daily life. When eggs vanish from the grocery store and the going price more than doubles, people start to pay attention.

But concern about price is only scratching the surface of a far deeper problem. The current narrative has so much in common with the COVID narrative, it can be argued without hyperbole that the COVID Op is not over; rather, it has metastasized.

Let’s leave aside, for the moment, the supposition raised by a few observers that the so-called ‘crisis’ may be a result of gain-of-function research gone amok. Not because the subject isn’t worth addressing, but because this serves to overcomplicate and can distract us from looking at the way language is actively being used to deceive.

Just like it was for COVID.

COVID’s villain was The Virus.

And so too, the egg problem has a villain for your ire: “It’s the damn Bird Flu!”

But as anyone scrutinizing the Bird Flu saga are well-aware, the egg problem is a direct result of policy: namely, chicken culling.

Unnecessary culling.

Unnecessary because there is almost no proof that Bird Flu is a dire and significant danger to chickens, the food supply, animals, or human beings. The widely propagated and overly-hyped concern over bird-to-human transmission is part of an organized fear campaign. Fear Bird Flu. The message is the same as COVID: fear The Virus.

Dr. Matt Koci was recently quoted by CNN as saying:



“It depends on the strain, but within 48 hours, a farmer may go from seeing a few dead birds to half his flock, and certainly, within three to five days, they’re all dead…That’s the reason we stamp it out. We’re trying to kill them before the virus does, because it’s a horrible way to die, and that helps us contain it.”

Koci is a professor at the Prestage Department of Poultry Science at North Carolina State University. The Department’s self-identified role is decidedly pro-industry: “It’s our job to support the burgeoning poultry industry”.

Industry Profiteering

Ah. What about that industry?

As egg shelves go empty, and consumer costs skyrocket, interestingly, industry profits, according to El Pais, are simultaneously soaring:

However, while consumers suffer from the increase in prices (and are being encouraged to change their eating habits), investors have found the goose that lays the golden eggs. Shares of Cal-Maine Foods — which sells one in 10 eggs in the U.S., making it the largest domestic producer — and Vital Farms, which focuses on raising free-range chickens, have seen their stock prices soar by 57.82% and 120% respectively in a year. The Chefs’ Warehouse, which supplies eggs to restaurants, has seen its stock price rise by 77% over the last 12 months. In 2024, the three companies outperformed large meat producers such as Tyson Foods, or Brazil’s JBS. What’s more, they’ve achieved better performance than the S&P 500 (22.3%) and the Stoxx 600 (12.5%) over the same 12-month period. In an interview with Bloomberg, Pooran Sharmaan, an analyst at the financial services firm Stephens, noted that “what we’re seeing is how these companies are reaping the benefits of an increase in prices.” Despite the sharp rise, analysts note that the firms still have room for growth: 72% of analysts consulted by Bloomberg recommend buying shares in Vital Farms. Among them, experts from the investment bank Jefferies set a projected price of $46 per share, which would imply a potential 25% increase compared to the current price ($35.4). Such a gamble is justified by the company’s growing profits. In the third-quarter of 2024, based on the latest figures released, Vital Farms increased its revenue by 31.3%, reaching $145 million. It also improved its end-of-year forecasts, to $600 million. The company’s goal is to reach a turnover of $1 billion by 2027.

Pay Attention to the Language

The CNN piece claims that Bird Flu is a ‘major threat’ and some 162 million poultry have been “impacted” by “the virus”.

The language used here is no accident, and would have you believe that a virus is killing all the chickens. Indeed, the USDA, moving in sync like a dance partner, declares that Bird Flu has been confirmed in 134 commercial and backyard flocks in the US as of this week.

But what is being glossed over is the reality that disease status is being measured by PCR amplification.

And just as it was with COVID, PCR provides unreliable evidence.

This is partly because the PCR protocol isn’t being adequately scrutinized and validated by unbiased parties; and just like COVID, the genomic context—the genomic background—is largely unstudied and unquantified. Some have claimed that ‘Bird Flu’ arrived in 1997. Some claim a hundred years of existence. The reality is probably a legacy far longer than that. In all likelihood, we’re talking about something ancient. It’s a changing genomic signature that has been found for about as long as anyone has been looking for it. Like papilloma viruses and corona viruses, the signal is ubiquitous and widespread.

As with COVID, the signal amplified by PCR could indicate presence of the target, but it could also return false positive results. We should know by now that PCR cannot, and should not, be used as a diagnostic tool. Even if the assay is well-designed and calibrated, utilizing positive and negative controls, and subjected to confirmation by neutral third parties, it cannot confirm disease. The widespread assertion that it could be used for diagnosis was center stage with COVID, and this lie continues to be told. It’s just the context which has shifted.

Of the 70 cases listed by the CDC as positive for Bird Flu, a majority correlate with conjunctivitis and other mild conditions, experienced primarily by workers involved in culling activities in industrial factory (filthy and unhealthy) farm settings. The single human death associated with a positive Bird Flu PCR was accompanied by a host of co-morbidities which were ignored by media coverage.

The evidence for H5N1 as the causative agent of disease in any animal is actually quite tenuous, at best. ‘Infection’ is largely based on association and ignores other potentially important contributing factors, such as baseline health, nutrition, stress, and other environmental factors.

We can’t take assertions at face value simply because they come from government or ‘experts’.

The onus is on the ones making the claims to show their proof.

Headlines and Soundbites

But CNN and the media megaphones care little for rigor: they like their headlines and soundbites. They are favorite tools of propagandists, because they are quick and stick in the minds of uncritical thinkers.

CBS recently led with the following headline:

Record deaths from Bird Flu!

Bird Flu is killing chickens, right?

Well, No.

The language employed here is manipulative—it distorts and exaggerates. It serves to reinforce a preferred narrative. This is language as deception.

The article elaborates on the sensational headline with: “More than 20 million egg-laying chickens in the U.S. died last quarter because of bird flu.”

But buried below in the article is a key admission:

“The record number of chicken deaths, which includes those birds culled when infection is discovered in a flock…”

In fact, the overwhelming majority of dead chickens is due to culling, not The Virus.

CBS isn’t alone. The Los Angeles Times covered the topic with similar rabidity.

They cite none other than Angela Rasmussen, author of this gem of a paper, published during COVID, where she held that “Vaccination is the only viable path to herd immunity.”

As regards Bird Flu, she claims:

“It just goes straight through a flock like a hot knife through butter.”

“It’s like Ebola without the hemorrhage.”

Really.

Mortality

Like Koci’s predilection for citing the extreme, the LA Times elects to highlight a particular statistic for intended effect: 100% mortality!

The link from the article leads to the American College of Veterinary Pathologists Bird Flu Fact Sheet, where it is stated:

"Avian Influenza (H5N1 HPAI), also known as "bird flu," is a highly infectious, systemic disease of poultry caused by an Orthomyxovirus of the genus Influenzavirus A. Most AI viruses cause asymptomatic infections or mild diseases in poultry. However a few AI viruses of the H5 and H7 subtypes cause severe, systemic disease in chickens with nearly 100% mortality.”

The mortality statistic is unreferenced but some persistent searching uncovered that this tidbit seems to come from the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate.

Page 14 of the ‘Master Question List for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI)’ includes the reference 121.

They probably don’t think anyone is going to check their references.

But let’s have a look, shall we?

The referenced study is from Korea.

Pathological Evaluation of Natural Cases of a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Virus, Subtype H5N8, in Broiler Breeders and Commercial Layers in South Korea

Here’s the link: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26292555/

Interestingly, the study, which looked specifically at subtype H5N8, looked at just 36 chickens, two groups of 18. One group was inoculated (presumably via injection) and one contact-exposed. The paper does, in fact, cite a mortality that ranges from 50% to 100%, but in the inoculated group only; the contact-exposed group had zero deaths. What’s more, the study authors’ own conclusion runs exactly opposite to the LA Times takeaway:

“These findings suggest that the H5N8 virus induces a different pattern of pathobiology, including slow transmission and low mortality, compared with that of other HPAI viruses.”

So, the DHS Science and Technology Directorate, by virtue of its own cited reference, has it completely wrong. The study they cite saw increased mortality not in ‘infected chickens’, but in the intentionally inoculated chicken group only. That’s a major difference.

Is anyone paying attention?

All of this Bird Flu fear is being drummed up in anticipation of an extremely unlikely, if not impossible, scenario.

Bird Flu, whatever it really is and whatever causes it, seems to be, for the most part, mild and of no great consequence. It’s likely been around as long as there have been birds like chickens. So on one hand, we aren’t even certain that these virions are the sole causative factor of the disease. On the other hand, we also know that detecting a genomic signal on its own doesn’t indicate anything, except that you’ve detected a particular genomic signal. It is not an indication of disease.

Whatever Bird Flu is, it has this in common with COVID: its symptoms broadly overlap with other disease conditions and can easily be confused with other things.

Huh. Clear as mud.

You’re Being Incentivized

Still, despite the lack of clarity, the strategy at play churns forward: to mass-cull largely enslaved and unhappy animals while allaying any fears of unnecessary cruelty.

The LA Times, again:

It’s ‘humane’, you see.

It seems rather more like a macabre and unnecessarily cruel theater being enacted to serve a particular agenda.

Culling chickens is most often accomplished by suffocation. Turning off the ventilation systems increases heat and carbon dioxide and results in death.

It’s cost-effective, you see.

Even more nightmarish is the practice of subsuming flocks in foam to suffocate them.

This macabre agenda is being driven by the Pandemic Threat Machine.

In the meantime, the USDA crystal ball ‘predicts’ that Egg prices will increase by 41.1 percent in 2025.

And simultaneously, while we are subjected to what we might call an Egg Lockdown, the same conclusion that was promoted with COVID, is looming: a ‘vaccine’ can save us!

Don’t be fooled.

There is no crisis here except the one being marketed and sold.

The egg problem, born of the cruelty of mass culling, is intended to incentivize the public, not protect it.

You want your eggs again don’t you?

Don’t you want to get back to ‘normal’?

And still the suffering and cruelty inflicted on animals goes on.

As if factory farms weren’t bad enough.

-

#questioneverything

Related Posts

Leave a comment

Information wants to be free—and over 90% of the content here is accessible to anyone. But everything takes care and time. If you like what you see, and you’re willing and able, consider leaving a tip. Every little bit helps. Thank you!

Tip Jar