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IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 6/15 @ 7:00pm Eastern

w/ Jennifer Smith, PhD

“Flu Shots Under the Microscope : Do They Deliver on Their Promise?”

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Drawing on her experience as a virologist with decades of experience in infectious disease and influenza vaccine research, Dr. Jennifer Smith will turn our attention to focus on the flu shots.

Here is a video clip taken from a past webinar conversation on flu vaccines with Dr. Robert C. Huebner (formerly Deputy Director and Acting Director of BARDA and former Chief of Universal Influenza Vaccine Development) and Dr. Jennifer Smith on the topic of flu vaccines.

Dr. Jennifer Smith has subject matter expertise in virology and immunology. After receiving her Master’s degree from the University of Georgia she took a position in a cutting-edge research laboratory with world-renowned virologist Dr. Robert Webster at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. There she managed an animal biosafety level 3 containment laboratory while studying influenza viruses, both avian and human. Her efforts and those of the team were rewarded by the development of an efficacious H5N3 poultry vaccine (Poulvac FluFend iAI H5N3 RG), as well as, an H5N1 vaccine to be stockpiled for use in immunizing humans against this lethal strain of virus.

After working several years as a technologist, she began working on her doctoral degree under the tutelage of Dr. Webster. Her work on the ecology and evolution of avian influenza viruses had an impact on policies and practices regarding the sale of poultry in live animal markets in Southeast Asia.

Upon completion of her doctoral degree, she joined the NIAID Center of Excellence for Influenza Research and Surveillance at the University of Georgia. In a collaborative project with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), she assessed methods for improved delivery of vaccines for mass vaccination campaigns. She also worked collaboratively with other research scientists on the development of PIV5 as a novel vaccine vector for influenza, rabies, and mumps viruses. From there, she moved on to a contract research organization where she served as a contracting office representative for a government contract testing candidate vaccines against viral hemorrhagic fever viruses.

In 2016, she transitioned from research science to public health, taking a position as an epidemiological specialist in the Disease Outbreak Control Division at the Hawaii Department of Health. She conducted disease investigations of communicable diseases of key public health interest. She also served as the influenza surveillance coordinator analyzing data and preparing the weekly influenza surveillance report. She was also instrumental in the COVID-19 pandemic response efforts by identifying and investigating cases and contact tracing.

Learn more at: https://smithvirologist.com/about/

Follow her on Substack.

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Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

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