IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 9/22 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Jodi O’Malley, RN MSN + Jennifer Smith, PhD

“Informed Consent Starts Here: A Nurse and Virologist Break Down Immunology and Vaccines”

Registered Nurse Jodi O’Malley joins forces with virologist Jennifer Smith to break down informed consent, immunology and vaccines.

“Informed consent starts with asking the right questions. You've been told it's safe, routine, and required. But what if the most important thing about a vaccine... is what you weren't told?”

Some of the topics to be covered:

Immunology 101: How your immune system actually works

What ingredients are in common vaccines and why that matters

The real purpose of Vaccine Information Sheets (VIS) and how to use them

The difference between routine and necessary

7 Questions to Ask Before You Say Yes to Any Shot

How to recognize coercion disguised as "standard of care"

Jodi O’Malley is a registered ER nurse and holds a Master of Science in Nursing. As a DHHS critical care nurse treating Covid patients at a federal hospital for Native Americans during the crisis, she courageously shared her inside perspective with Project Veritas showing underreported vaccine injuries and outright corruption of the healthcare system, where policy and protocol took precedence over the Patient’s Bill of Rights. After being cleared wrongdoing by the Arizona Board of Nursing who ordered her to undergo an Ethics Evaluation, she continues to be a strong advocate for informed consent and medical freedom and encourages others to speak up and uphold theirs oaths.

Dr. Jennifer Smith has subject matter expertise in virology and immunology. She earned her doctoral degree in microbiology and molecular cell sciences while working with influenza viruses at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN, under the direction of world-renowned virologist Dr. Robert Webster. She has spent much of her career studying both animal and human viruses. As an epidemiological specialist at the Hawai’i Department of Health (HDOH), Jennifer had a front-row seat for the public health response to COVID-19. During the pandemic, she worked on the front line of response efforts, monitoring travelers, investigating cases, and executing contact tracing. That all ended when she came forward to expose corruption by HDOH leadership, was put on administrative leave, and ultimately was discharged from her position without cause.

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

Join us!



