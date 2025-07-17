IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 7/21 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Edward Fogarty, MD

“ The Miracles of Hydrogen ”

Register at IPAK-EDU

Join us as Dr. Fogarty takes us on a journey through the scientific literature to explore the miracles of hydrogen!

What is molecular hydrogen therapy?

The Molecular Hydrogen Institute describes molecular hydrogen and molecular hydrogen therapy as:

“Molecular hydrogen is a gas. It is made of two hydrogen atoms. These atoms are bonded together with a non-polar covalent bond, which means it is very stable. Hydrogen gas, in concentrations between about 5% and 78%, is highly explosive. However, the atmosphere contains only very small amounts of molecular hydrogen, only about 0.00005%. In comparison, the atmosphere contains about 21% oxygen gas and 75% nitrogen gas. Additionally, when hydrogen gas is dissolved in water, it is not explosive, similar to gunpowder being dissolved in water. It cannot explode in that environment.” “Molecular hydrogen therapy is the administration of molecular hydrogen. There are four common methods of administration: inhalation, H2-rich water, H2-rich saline injection, and bathing in hydrogen water.”

https://molecularhydrogeninstitute.org

Pioneered in the 1970’s as a means of addressing decompression syndrome in deep sea divers, the scientific literature on molecular hydrogen therapy has grown significantly over the last 15 years—from some 50 papers to more than 2000, and constantly growing.

Researchers have identified a diverse range of benefits, from cognition to athletic performance and recovery, and treatment and prevention of a variety of diseases; including, cardiovascular, respiratory, and metabolic disorders, obesity, gastrointestinal issues, and brain and nervous system disorders.

See: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bbrep.2025.101933

Beyond the often cited antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-apoptotic effects, researchers have also noted effects on modulating cellular autophagy and tissue regeneration.

See: 10.3390/antiox12030636

Graphical abstract from: Fatmanur Yıldız, Tyler W. LeBaron, Duried Alwazeer, A comprehensive review of molecular hydrogen as a novel nutrition therapy in relieving oxidative stress and diseases: Mechanisms and perspectives, Biochemistry and Biophysics Reports, Volume 41, 2025, 101933, ISSN 2405-5808, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.bbrep.2025.101933.

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

