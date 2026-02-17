IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 2/23 @ 7:00pm Eastern

w/ Xavier Figueroa, PhD

“Effects of Magnetic Fields in Biology & Medicine: A Review and An Intro to the State-of-the-Art in Technology”



Join us for the live session!

Register at IPAK-EDU

“Magnetic fields are part and parcel of living on Earth. The magnetic field of the planet is used by animals and our hearts and brains are affected by changes that occur during coronal ejections. With the rise of electricity and its myriad of applications in our current global civilization, we are now awash in magnetic fields that are produced by our technologies.

The institutions and agencies that regulate the emission and use of the electromagnetic spectrum treat it as biologically inert. This is as far from the truth as you can get. The banal statement made by media in the 2020-2021 of ‘Mostly Peaceful Protests’ is paralleled by the positions of the FCC, NIH and CDC on EMF.

We will review the relevant published data on the reality of magnetic fields and how they affect biology and how new technology is allowing us to treat cancer, inhibit pain and open a new window on the effects and applications of magnetic fields”

~ Xavier Figueroa

You can read more at Xavier’s substack:

Share

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

Join us!



If you like what you see, and you’re willing and able, consider leaving a tip. Thank you!

Tip Jar