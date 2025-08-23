Language’s ability to shape our thinking is often taken for granted.

Language, and words, certainly evolve through usage over time: ancient roots take on connotations and associations through usage and context, sometimes morphing in seemingly incongruous ways. Some of this is driven by human culture, happenstance, misinterpretation and error; but this should not be confused with more purposeful, intentional, and agenda-driven manipulation, which also absolutely occurs.

One might call this purposeful manipulation the ‘directed evolution’ of language.

In this regard, a handful of words are quite special: they have become what we might call Words of Forbiddance.

These are terms that on their own, nearly independent of context, convey a powerful habituated meaning which is at once both manipulative and inhibitory. They straddle a place in language between accepted convention and that which is encapsulated by the word ‘taboo’.

Etymologically, taboo comes to the English language via the colonialist British ‘explorer’ James Cook, who used the spelling tabu in A Voyage to the Pacific Ocean, penned in 1777. The word originates from the proto-polynesian tapu. The Maori also use tapu, whereas the word in Hawaiian is kapu.

Kapu is generally understood as ‘sacred’ or ‘forbidden’ but it took on additional ramifications when the kapu system was implemented. Study indicates that the system — which segregated consumption of certain foods, segregated the sexes, and established a system of crime and punishment—was likely brought to the islands from the South Pacific (perhaps Tahiti) sometime in the 1300’s. The kapu system identified particular things and persons as ‘sacred’ or ‘forbidden’ and established rules for conduct and punishment. The system compelled behavior (and avoidance) based on notions of purity and contamination. Importantly, the kapu system also brought with it the advent of the old Hawaiian caste system.

To illustrate, the kapu system:

Forbade men and women from eating together

Forbade women from eating foods used in sacrificial rituals (pork, banana, etc)

Compelled menstruating women to be segregated in structures called hale pe’a

Forbade ali’i (royalty) from mating with makaʻ āinana (commoners)

Forbade makaʻ āinana from even looking at ali’i or letting their shadow fall upon them

The spirit of kapu is retained in our modern understanding of taboo.

Words of Forbiddance work in similar ways: constructed, cultivated, and reinforced by aspects of the dominant culture to not only compel behavior and avoidance, but to frame response in a way that precedes thought. In simple terms, Words of Forbiddance shape behavior and cultivate instinctive, knee-jerk reaction over contemplation.

Words of Forbiddance are thought-terminators.

These terms have an important dualistic quality; they simultaneously incorporate a dominant-culture surface reading, often simplistic and incorporating a kind of mythological narrative; simultaneously, they bear a deeper, less-acknowledged reading, steeped in historical controversy and narrative manipulation. Unscrutinized, the deep reading is typically not seen, at once hidden by popular conventions, and shielded by those whose job it is to manage and cultivate a preferred interpretation.

It is worth noting that the Words of Forbiddance we will examine here all share several important characteristics:

They have a strong tendency to be accepted at ‘face-value’ The definitions are broad and lack specificity They are context-dependent and mutable They are emotionally and politically evocative They evoke reflexive behavior and response

The T-word

Two and a half decades ago, the word of concern was ‘terror’. The T-word. This included the gamut of cognates and references to ‘terror’, with particular emphasis on ‘terrorist’ and ‘terrorism’.

The context surrounding 9/11, both prior-to and afterward, set the stage for, and amplified the transformation.

What followed 9/11 led far afield from the original Latin terror, meaning ‘great fear, dread, alarm, panic; object of fear, cause of alarm’. Since 2001, the modern usage incorporates these older, foundational notions, but is now cognitively subsumed beneath connotations which have extremely strong legal, political, and militaristic manifestations.

Indeed, ‘terrorism’ as a term (though potently evocative) lacks specificity, especially from a legal perspective, despite its widespread usage in media and policy. Even decades after 9/11, there still is no international consensus on a definition. In 2006, Martin Scheinin, Special Rapporteur to the UN on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms While Countering Terrorism stressed:

“Calls by the international community to combat terrorism, without defining the term, can be understood as leaving it to individual States to define what is meant by the term. This carries the potential for unintended human rights abuses and even the deliberate misuse of the term. Besides situations where some States resort to the deliberate misuse of the term, the Special Rapporteur is also concerned about the more frequent adoption in domestic anti-terrorism legislation of terminology that is not properly confined to the countering of terrorism.”

In 2009, Alexander J. Marpoulis, in his paper Terrorizing Rhetoric: The Advancement of U.S. Hegemony Through the Lack of a Definition of 'Terror', pointedly observed:

The most disquieting implication of these characteristics of the current status of the definition of “terrorism” is the means by which the U.S. has been able to use the threat of terrorism as a vehicle for hegemonic power projection. In (perhaps strategically) failing to provide a static, comprehensive definition of “terrorism,” the U.S. has been able to construct terrorism as an existential threat in much the same way it constructed the threat of communism during the Cold War.

In 2011, Law Professor Sudha Setti would observe that clarity had still not been achieved, even a decade later. Quoting from his paper, What’s in a Name? How Nations Define Terrorism 10 Years After 9/11:

In examining counterterrorism law in the United States, the United Kingdom, and India, it is clear that definitions of terrorism under various domestic laws have been repurposed from one legislative context to another and broadened in application, particularly since September 11. This has led to the arguably unintended consequences of disparate impact on outsider groups and the unmooring from rule of law principles. Since neither international norms nor domestic courts provide a significant check against creeping definitions, legislatures must take proactive steps to combat potential overreaching in applying the label of terrorism.

The United Nations, to this day, still has been unable to reach agreement on a fixed definition.

This lack of clarity isn’t an accident — it’s intentional.

Mutability is a key attribute of a Word of Forbiddance, precisely because it is an instrument of power, and its interpretation is meant to be defined by those that wield it.

And while the implications of this vagueness and mutability noted above are indeed grave from a legal perspective, it is important to note that the product of this directed evolution of language also imprints on everyday thought and actions in the surface reading of these terms.

Use of the T-word is widespread in fictional media and film, where stereotypes and tropes abound, typically reinforcing accepted narrative perspectives. And yet, anyone paying attention to recent events in Syria will note that a real-life western-backed coup has brought legitimized power to a figure that was the known leader of a prominent group that was well-established on international terrorism watchlists.

As in the case of the Mujahidin, ‘terrorists’ can alternately be both allies and enemies. As the saying goes, “One man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter.”

In the decade after 9/11, a great many people avoided using any part of the family of T-words in daily conversation for fear of being misinterpreted, even if the meaning they sought was exactly aligned with the oldest sense of the words.

The T-word had taken on a ‘taboo’ quality, only to be used by certain voices, in particular contexts. Usage that reinforced the dominant narrative themes were ubiquitous, perspectives that did not were often suppressed or even vilified. Not insignificantly, off-script usage of the T-word could be found in jokes and comedy, which is often an outlet for coping with ‘forbidden’ language.

The V-Word

Another such term is ‘vaccine’. The V-word.

The earliest use of ‘vaccine’ was in 1846, following Edward Jenner’s use of the term ‘vaccination’. The word, itself is a pure invention, and essentially meaningless in relation to how it is used today.

It is almost comical to consider how very far-removed we are from the Latin root vaccina, meaning ‘pertaining to a cow’. Indeed, as anyone who has questioned the paradigm well knows, the V-word now incorporates a whole entourage of baggage that goes with it, being potent enough to drive the drawing of political lines, social division, and ridicule. Powerful influences have consciously steered the use and mythology surrounding the V-word, and a machinery of censorship has caused many people to avoid the word completely in certain contexts, unless they are reinforcing the dominant paradigm.

Much like ‘terror’, the V-word lacks a degree of specificity, and thus, is almost inherently mutable. This makes it ripe for manipulation.

The timeline that follows below has been noted by quite a few critics, but bears reiterating because the dictionary definition of the V-word was specifically altered at a particular time to align with an agenda. Note that the first working definition below is already quite different from Jenner’s original usage.

On January 18, 2021, Merriam-Webster’s Online Dictionary displayed this.

Just eight days later, the definition had changed.

By October 2021, the published definition had exploded, like a colony of bacteria.

This is clearly not an example of an organic evolution of meaning. This is manipulation of a definition to fit an agenda—a directed evolution.

This is one of the most fundamentally important reasons that should be considered in choosing not to refer to the mRNA injectables as ‘vaccines’. Regardless of common usage, the V-word is a key part of an agenda that we should consciously and deliberately choose to either participate in, or not.

Apart from a very fluid and manipulable definition, the V-word (like the T-word) brings with it a powerful mystique. Nearly everyone is familiar with the mythology: safe and effective, one of the greatest inventions in all of medical history. It is, according to this paradigm, unassailably ‘good’.

Far from alone, the WHO makes the following infamous claim, unsubstantiated, precisely because it is a widely-accepted maxim, well-positioned within the mainstream mythos:

“Vaccines have saved more human lives than any other medical invention in history.”

As with the T-word, usage that aligns with dominant narrative themes are allowed and widely parroted; perspectives that do not, are often ridiculed, suppressed, and vilified. To question the mythos of the V-word is to identify oneself with insanity and immorality, with opposition to saving lives, or worse, purposefully endangering lives and the public.

National Security

Not coincidentally, both the T-word and the V-word have been strongly tied to another Label of Forbiddance: National Security.

‘National Security’ was supposedly first used during the Revolutionary War period, attributed by the Oxford English Dictionary to both George Washington and Alexander Hamilton. The OED cites the original instance in the writing of Washington in 1783 and Hamilton using it in The Federalist in 1788. Oddly, the specific Washington reference cannot be found, despite being specifically cited (the reader is encouraged to search for themselves).

Like ‘terror’ the widespread propagation of ‘National Security’ closely follows in the wake of 9/11. Indeed, ‘National Security’ has come to be applied so widely and broadly, it hardly seems that anything can escape being enveloped by it, if particular interests desire it.

Daniel Drezner has written, in his piece, “How Everything Became National Security”:

In the years between the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union and the 9/11 attacks of 2001—an era in which the United States seemed to have few immediate rivals—even security scholars had difficulty defining the meaning of national security. Unsurprisingly, they could not reach a consensus. Since the subsequent “war on terror,” however, the national security bucket has grown into a trough. From climate change to ransomware to personal protective equipment to critical minerals to artificial intelligence, everything is national security now.

One of Drezner’s main takeaways is this:

“The more issues that are placed on the national security docket, the harder it may be for policymakers to focus on those that matter most”

And rephrased, he later continues:

“If everything is defined as national security, nothing is a national security priority.”

Other aspects of Drezner’s piece set aside, there is a key aspect that goes ignored and unacknowledged. It’s more than a blindspot—it’s an omission on the part of Drezner.

Flagging anything and everything as a ‘National Security’ matter does more than elevate perceived importance to a docile public or policy makers; it also opens pathways to funding (both the admitted as well as clandestine), legal and legislative loopholes, and military influence; but perhaps most importantly, it green-lights secret activity by the national security state.

At this point it is essential to observe that the national security complex is much more than any aspect of government steering the ship on selected policy concerns.

Rather, it represents a vast monetized network of tremendous influence and interests that includes particular officials (more than a few unelected and unaccountable), the ODNI (Office of the Director of National Intelligence), the Pentagon, Homeland Security, all of the 18 official intelligence agencies (which includes the NSA), as well as various government departments and agencies (including within the Dept of Energy — a surprise for many Americans). It also, significantly, includes many ‘public-private partnerships’; most notably, military contractors and the largest central and international banking concerns.

In 2010, the Washington Post reported that in the intelligence community alone, there were some 1200 government organizations and nearly 2000 private companies working in thousands of locations across the U.S. on ‘counterterrorism’, ‘intelligence’, and ‘homeland security’. 854,000 individuals were estimated to possess top-secret security clearances. No doubt, that number has grown since then. It is important, however, to underscore that this is only the tally under the umbrella of the ‘intelligence community’.

The national security complex is significantly larger.

Aside from this network of influence and power, what the umbrella of ‘National Security’ brings with it, most significantly, is secrecy. The label itself, is self-fulfilling, and effectively mandates secrecy. By definition, and reinforced by practice, the term blocks transparency and enables hidden agendas. It is the perennial, unquestionable equivalent of a ‘get out of jail’ card whenever inquiries on particular subject matters arise.

And so it is with the intersection between ‘National Security’ and COVID.

Much of the public, to this day, is still oblivious to the fact that the policy response to COVID under Operation Warp Speed was charted by the National Security Council. Further, on order by the NSC, top-level meetings were classified from the outset, effectively barring anyone without security clearance from attending. Yet another arm of the National Security State—Homeland Security, via FEMA—was the Lead Federal Agency for all Federal response activities. National Security literally ran the entire Operation.

Designating COVID as a National Security Threat was the keystone for declaring a public health emergency, enabling and implementing provisions under the PREP Act (the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act) for medical countermeasures and a blanket liability shield. Tellingly, the National Security State sat at the top of the organizational pyramid, not public health.

From page 9, PanCAP Adapted U.S. Government COVID-19 Response Plan, March 13, 2020

Before continuing, it is worth interjecting here that the PREP Act was passed downstream of the response to 9/11 and the anthrax letters of 2001. Indeed, the anthrax experience was a catalyst that inspired a surge in arguments for the role of public health in national defense, and led to the Public Health Security and Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Act of 2002, the Project Bioshield Act in 2004, and the PREP Act in 2005.

Top-down through the Operation Warp Speed organizational structure, the National Security State directed multiple federal agencies to implement policy. ‘Public-Private’ partnerships bridged government agencies with pharma-biomedical corporate interests and military contractors, all paid for with less-than-transparent contracts.

One such agency was the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), established in 2006 in the wake of 9/11. This is the government agency, under the Department of Health and Human Services, responsible for the development of ‘medical countermeasures’—technologies and products for response to ‘health security threats’ including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, ‘pandemic influenza’, and emerging infectious diseases. BARDA is a prominent example of how 9/11 led to the infiltration of public health by the national security state.

BARDA’s partnership with Moderna enabled the development of the Moderna COVID injectable (mRNA-1273), and it must be stressed that the contributing output of this partnership predates COVID by several years.

Former Director of BARDA, Rick Bright, wrote recently in the New York Times:

I was BARDA’s director when the United States made the decision to invest heavily in mRNA. That investment did not begin with Covid-19. It began in 2016, when we faced the Zika virus outbreak. We needed a way to design a vaccine in days, not years, to protect pregnant women and their babies from devastating birth defects. Older vaccine approaches were too slow. The solution was mRNA: a flexible, rapid-response technology that could be reprogrammed for any pathogen once its genetic sequence was known.

This is, effectively, a short telling of the essence of the mRNA Platform mythology. He continues, outlining the notable ‘public-private partnerships’ at play:

BARDA wasn’t the only government agency making early investments in mRNA research. The Department of Defense and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency had already recognized mRNA’s potential for swift action against emerging biological threats, including those that might be weaponized. Globally, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, the World Health Organization and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation committed substantial resources to advance the technology for viruses with pandemic potential.

Bright’s short list, reiterated for emphasis: BARDA, DOD, DARPA, CEPI, WHO, and the Gates Foundation.

A slightly less prominent example of this kind of ‘public-private partnership’ effort is BARDA’s ‘acceleration hub’, christened VITAL — Vaccine Innovation & Therapeutics Acceleration Launchpad. Among the targets of that work are long-acting monoclonal antibody and nucleic acid platforms. The mRNA LNP injectable platform rolled out under the auspices of COVID is perhaps the most prominent example.

VITAL’s mission, from their website, is to foster “growth of the global health security innovation ecosystem by supporting early-stage companies to overcome their business, marketing, and operational hurdles.”

In retrospect, Operation Warp Speed did just that for The Platform; specifically establishing the Platform as an instrument of ‘health security’ and serving to ‘overcome business, marketing, and operational hurdles’.

It was the designation of COVID as a ‘National Security Threat’ that paved the way for ‘vaccines’ as ‘countermeasures’, whereby established practices for the regulation of pharmaceuticals and biologics were effectively sidestepped. Setting aside the demonstrable inadequacy of typical practices for vaccine safety testing, positing the notion that an experimental gene-based pro-drug was a ‘vaccine’ meant that the more stringent regulatory pathway applicable to ‘gene therapies’ was simply ignored. In retrospect, the clinical trials were little more than a performative mirage meant to placate and provide reassurance to a trusting/untrusting public.

[Why else would the trials be conducted so poorly and terminated prematurely?]

The recent hullabaloo surrounding the announcement by the Department of Health and Human Services, discontinuing funding for 22 mRNA projects operating under BARDA, is very relevant here. Despite this public defunding of mRNA, certain projects continue to go ahead, such as the BARDA partnership with Arcturus Therapeutics for the self-amplifying mRNA bird flu injectable known as LUNAR-H5N1 or ARCT-2304. Similarly, the COVID mRNA injectables are still on the CDC’s immunization schedules, despite quite a few misrepresentations to the contrary.

From the outset, COVID was an Op—an Operation—led by the National Security State, the very same people that lead the nation (and world) into war. The reality of this remains largely unchanged. Despite the outcome of national elections and a ‘changing of the guard’, the PREP Act liability shield for COVID countermeasures, including the mRNA injectables, is still active under Emergency Use Authorization.

This stands in marked contrast to the much-trumpeted ‘expiration’ of the federal declaration of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency (on May 11, 2023 under the watch of HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra), which actually did little to change anything beyond some data collection and reporting adjustments and insurance coverage for COVID-19 ‘tests’.

‘National Security’ has not relinquished control, and for all intents and purposes, COVID is not over.

It would seem that the frame of ‘National Security’ is doing exactly what it was always designed to do. Its mere mention curtails criticism. It throws a secretive shroud over everything it touches, enabling undemocratic dictatorial control without transparency, proof, or justification. Everything is expected to submit—blindly—to the touted threat of the moment because ‘National Security’ trumps all, and asking bothersome questions is not to be tolerated.

‘Vaccines’ as a Matter of National Security

Not unpredictably, just as 9/11 and the Anthrax letters sparked the ties between the T-Word and a rising Bio-Security state, so too, COVID bound the V-word tightly to ‘National Security’.

It isn’t a stretch to argue that this was, in fact, one of the goals of the Op. And the think tanks and policy shops are working hard to solidify this view.

As an example, The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS)—at one time headed by former Senator Sam Nunn (now headed by Thomas Pritzker)—states as its purpose, ‘to define the future of national security’. In 2021, the CSIS High-Level Panel on Vaccine Confidence and Misinformation published a report entitled, Why Vaccine Confidence Matters to National Security.

From the CSIS Report, Chapter 4 ‘Vaccines for Health and National Security’

The report states:

What is at stake is fundamentally a matter of national security: achieving herd immunity that truly and rapidly restabilizes public health, economic vitality, and society at large.

Despite a glaring lack of evidence for safety or effectiveness of any of the COVID injectable products, and willfully ignoring the rising evidence of harm at the time, the panel did what it was intended to do: reinforce the notion that ‘vaccine confidence’ was/is a major ‘National Security’ concern.

Beyond ignoring danger signals, the panel’s recommendations include a thinly-veiled call for censorship, stating:

The high-level panel recommends that the leadership of U.S. mainstream media outlets, in alliance with digital media platforms, build upon the recent advances in content moderation...Social media platforms can effectively mitigate the presence of harmful content and alter algorithms to prevent the automatic spread and reinforcement of misinformation and disinformation

No one should be surprised that social media and tech giants such as Google, Facebook, and Twitter, whose content advisory boards were/are staffed by members of the intelligence community, upheld this drive to censor, and continue to do so (Zuckerberg’s PR machine notwithstanding). This is part and parcel of the modus operandi for the national security state in the modern age.

Recently, in allegedly leaked minutes of the BIO Vaccine Policy Steering Committee meeting held on April 3, 2025, the same agenda can be seen. And while the authenticity of the leak appears to remain unconfirmed, the strategies highlighted are closely aligned with the CSIS report.

Allegedly leaked VPSC document, highlights added for emphasis

A Grim Legacy

“They're just words. And words alone don't really mean anything. It's what you feel and what you believe when you say them that matter.” - Dana Reinhardt

Dana Reinhardt’s words are admittedly taken out of context here, but nevertheless, it serves to illustrate the problem inherent in such a generalized statement.

The counterpoint: words have great meaning and power. Some have more than others. And a few have been cultivated and directed to have the power to shape and imprint what the public feels and believes.

The imprint of ‘National Security’, as evidenced by the 20+ years following 9/11, has been a grisly nightmare of war, deception, and human rights violations; illegal invasions, war profiteering, the trampling of civil and constitutional rights, torture, warrantless illegal surveillance, and unchecked assassination. All under the guise of protecting ‘freedom’ and the ‘War on Terror’.

The imprint of ‘National Security’, as evidenced by COVID, has been a macabre tale of secrecy and propaganda, riddled by the fruits of clandestine chicanery; secret meetings, hidden contracts, deceptive and falsified science, the manipulation and destruction of evidence, censorship, fear-mongering, and liability-free compliance; not to mention the injected injured and dead, and the victims of policy and callous disregard, all under the guise of ‘public health’.

The Platform Remains

The words we use matter. The ideas that frame them, the cultural norms and mythologies surrounding them, matter. They matter because they have the power to shape preconceptions. They shape reaction, even before thought.

These Words of Forbiddance are there for a reason.

The directed evolution of language is being employed on the public all the time. It is not really novel as a tactic of control, but it has been weaponized via a culture that embraces a level of speed and technological means which subjects everyone to countless instances of exposure on a daily basis.

Thankfully, when we recognize these Words of Forbiddance, they often lose their ability to enchant us. It is very much akin to disbelieving an illusion. Once overturned, the illusion crumbles, never to reform for the awakened. But there are a great many for whom that recognition has not yet occurred.

Some recognize the T-word, but not the V-word. Others may recognize the V-word, but shrug at the T-word. Some may recognize ‘National Security’ but not perceive the connection to the V-word. But it is via the nexus of of all three, taken together, that we begin to recognize the arc that connects the events of 9/11, the anthrax letters, the PATRIOT Act, the Project Bioshield Act, the PREP Act, the rise of BARDA, and the Op called COVID.

All of it has been in plain sight (if one paid attention), like a sleight-of-hand played out over decades.

And, like the proverbial pot of gold at the end of some twisted rainbow, one of the prizes of COVID has been The Platform. Not any one particular injectable product, mind you, but mass injection testing of a mutable and changeable one. One that could be reconfigured and reprogrammed at will — now for COVID, then RSV, for your pets, for livestock, for HIV, for cancer, for Bird Flu, for anything at all.

It is important to observe that Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, in his recent statements about the mRNA Platform, specifically takes aim at public trust and perception, rather than any acknowledgement of the clearly observable and deadly biological realities of The Platform.

“As far as public health goes, the mRNA platform for vaccines is no longer viable…You can’t have a platform where such a large fraction of the population distrusts the platform, if you’re going to use it for vaccines, and expect it to work.” - Jay Bhattacharya, on The War Room, August 9, 2025

Bhattacharya’s position is just inches away from the message of the CSIS panel on ‘vaccine confidence’. It would seem that his rationale for platform ‘viability’ is dependent on trust rather than any honest assessment of the dangers and risks inherent in The Platform; never mind his implied assumption that the shots would ‘work’ if enough people would comply and take them.

And while this position has been characterized as ‘practical’, it falls far short of the honesty required. Indeed, Rick Bright’s opinion is more closely aligned than many will admit.

"Political narratives about mRNA have fueled confusion, which leads to mistrust, yet the scientific evidence consistently shows that this technology is safe and effective and holds enormous potential for future vaccines and treatments." - Rick Bright, former Director of BARDA, August 18, 2025

In the not-too-distant future, despite all of the evidence of flawed concept, inherent danger, and documented harm, one can predict the kind of promise that will be held out: “We fixed it — it’s better, safer!”

It would seem, that no matter the public pronouncements of defunding particular BARDA projects, it may not matter which government agency, subsidiary, or private company conducts the research and development—the mRNA Platform is not on its way out (even if it ought to be).

It’s just getting going.

Anyone who has paid attention to the decades-long propaganda and wordsmith-ing that has rationalized the elephantine budget of the world’s largest military will recognize the spell being woven, courtesy of Bright and his ilk.

“If the United States abandons mRNA, it will not simply be forfeiting a public health advantage. It will be ceding a strategic asset. In national security terms, mRNA is the equivalent of a missile defense system for biology.” - Rick Bright, former Director of BARDA, August 18, 2025

The Platform is being protected and incubated by something much larger (and more sinister) than any simple collection of nefarious actors or talking heads.

The structure of Operation Warp Speed, led by the national security state, underscores this, as does the irrational continuance of Emergency Use Authorization with no actual emergency to backstop it.

COVID wasn’t a public health emergency. It was an Operation spearheaded by military and clandestine interests, supported by a vast network of weaponized wealth, and synchronized across the globe. That reality should be seriously reflected upon.

Indeed, it seems altogether doubtful that any political appointee or government official, no matter their achievements, strategy, motivations, convictions, or resolve, could really be up to the task of going head-to-head with the National Security State.

People have been killed for less.

