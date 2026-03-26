IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 3/30 @ 7:00pm Eastern

w/ William Parker, PhD

“Acetaminophen and Autism : A Comprehensive Assessment”

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Join us as Dr. William Parker takes us through the history and scientific evidence regarding the relationship between acetaminophen and autism.

“When you give a child acetaminophen you’re altering several major biochemical pathways in the brain…We know that acetaminophen makes a toxic metabolite just like alcohol does. It’s an analgesic, just like alcohol. Even the toxic metabolite of acetaminophen is similar to the toxic metabolite of alcohol in some ways.” - Dr. William Parker

The following is an excerpt from an interview of Dr. William Parker by Sheldon Baker on the Connection between Acetominophen and Autism. The Interview appeared in Integrative Medicine: A Clinician’s Journal, Vol 23, No. 5, November 2024.

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Parker observed:

We started doing this research around 2012. We were having a lot of problems getting published because almost everybody believed that this drug is very safe. Looking back on it, we can see the public perception of safety was a key problem. If you compare fetal alcohol spectrum disorder and ASD, one of the main differences is, quite simply, public opinion. When data started coming out showing that alcohol was dangerous for development, everybody accepted the idea because we already knew that alcohol is dangerous. That made sense. On the other hand, when very compelling data started coming in showing that acetaminophen was dangerous for development, between 2008 and 2013, people simply did not believe it. The belief that acetaminophen was helpful and safe prevailed. With that in mind, we published a paper in 2022 asking the question “Why do we think acetaminophen is safe for babies and children?” That’s one of the things that we did that was extremely helpful for us, and it’s been well-cited in the scientific literature. Over 2000 papers in the medical literature say that acetaminophen is safe for babies and/or older children when used it as directed. We took each one of those papers and tracked down why they thought the drug is safe. When it came down to experiments, we found 51 experiments in all of medical history that tested the safety of acetaminophen for babies and children, and in every case they assumed that a baby is just a small adult. They were only looking for liver damage, which is the hallmark of acetaminophen-induced damage in adults. It’s been known since at least the 1960s that we should never assume that a baby is just a small adult, but that was a mistake made with acetaminophen. Today, if you look at the studies in laboratory animals published by my laboratory and by four other laboratories, we see that acetaminophen exposure early in life causes permanent neurodevelopmental problems. Because of those studies, the drug could never be approved today if it was tested by FDA standards. If it was tested with any kind of modern technique, it would never make it through what we call preclinical testing into phase-one testing. You couldn’t even use it in an experimental setting on a baby or child. That paper, which was published in the European Journal of Pediatrics, was extremely helpful because it showed where the mistake was made and where the false assumption that the drug is safe came from. Just because we say the same thing 2000-plus times doesn’t make it true. It’s a belief that is based on a false assumption that’s absolutely known to be dangerous. Babies are not small adults.

The interview concludes with Parker stating:

When you give a child acetaminophen you’re altering several major biochemical pathways in the brain. There’s a fatty acid called arachidonic acid that acetaminophen binds directly to. Arachidonic acid is apparently a big player in all of this. Let me just say that we’re messing with a very complicated system that we don’t understand completely. But the thing to keep in mind is that the biochemistry makes sense. We know that acetaminophen makes a toxic metabolite just like alcohol does. It’s an analgesic, just like alcohol. Even the toxic metabolite of acetaminophen is similar to the toxic metabolite of alcohol in some ways.

William Parker earned his PhD in Chemistry in 1992, and studied biochemistry, microbiology and immunology at Duke University for almost 30 years before starting WPLab in 2021, as a private, non-profit research and education corporation. Parker has published 150 peer reviewed papers, and his work now includes education and outreach regarding the risks of acetaminophen exposure during neurodevelopment. Best known for the discovery of the function of the human vermiform appendix (a safe-house for beneficial gut bacteria), he has spent almost a decade studying the impact of acetaminophen combined with oxidative stress on neurodevelopment. He has published work in PLoS One, the European Journal of Pediatrics, Minerva Pediatrics, Clinical and Experimental Pediatrics, and other peer reviewed journals evaluating the role of acetaminophen in the induction of autism. WPLab scientists have concluded that many if not most cases of autism are a chemically induced injury caused by exposure of susceptible babies and children to acetaminophen.

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