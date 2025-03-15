Names are intuitively meaningful.

Names are a fundamental aspect of the way human beings identify things. Names lend specificity in the face of diversity. They help us to identify difference and uniqueness. They are an anchor for order out of chaos.

Names transmute the unknown into the familiar.

Without a name, a thing may be nearly impossible to grapple with cognitively and socially: nowhere to locate it, no way to refer to it, much less communicate about it.

In social context, one’s name is of vital importance for identifying individuals in a sea of faces. Without names, all of our friends, family, acquaintances, and strangers exist only in our memories and direct experiences. Further from our immediate lives, they tend to become less distinct. We give those closest to us nick names, pet names, and endearments: it’s a means for cultivating deeper levels of meaning, uniqueness, intimacy, and even secrets.

Some of the oldest societal conventions for human naming—preceding the adoption of formal surnames—tied individuals to places, occupations, and clans. The name, all on its own, could denote tradition, kinship, loyalties, and lineage.

Names are not simple labels to differentiate—they function symbolically. They are both locus and lens. They target and recall memories and associations, thereby shaping perception and emotional response, even before any kind of rationalization takes place. In their truest sense, Names are powerful anchors for cognition, stories, myths, narratives, and memory.

A flower by any other name

Consider the example of the daisy.

“So called because the petals open at dawn and close at dusk,” the daisy’s central yellow disk surrounded by radiating florets, is unmistakably identified with the sun. A potent instance of the combination of image, memory, symbolism, myth, and poetry all at once. Unforgettable and resonant. The flower, the connotations, and its Name, are all inextricably intertwined, reinforcing each other. Indeed, one wonders if any aspect is truly separable from the others.

It’s no accident that ‘daisy’ is an old name.

The context of discovery

By contrast, more modern names seem more forgettable, and less potent, because while there are some examples of depth, a great many lack real resonance.

Science is, and has been, demonstrably awful at naming things.

Part of the problem, is that science repeatedly confronts the naming of the newly ‘discovered’; and thus, the naming has often been tied to the context of discovery, rather than signifying the thing itself. This can be found in many examples which oftentimes incorporate the name of the ‘discoverer’ or other more recondite associations.

Take ‘basophil’ or ‘eosinophil’, as examples from the fields of immunology and cell biology. To the uninitiated, these words are opaque. They may as well be words in a foreign language. In all likelihood, nearly every student of biology or immunology has found these labels completely unhelpful in elucidating meaning.

When a name connects with meaning, it resonates. Well-chosen names signify essential qualities, enhancing recall, and increasing understanding. Poor naming tends to do the opposite.

Let’s look closer at ‘basophil’.

Basophil, defined (per Wikipedia):

“Basophils are a type of white blood cell. Basophils are the least common type of granulocyte, representing about 0.5% to 1% of circulating white blood cells.”

Basophils are typically defined as a kind of ‘immune cell’, one of a type of ‘white blood cells’, involved in inflammatory reactions during the immune response, as well as in the formation of acute and chronic allergic diseases.

The roots of ‘basophil’ come to us from Paul Ehrlich, circa 1879, where it was found that certain cell types could be stained using basic dyes such as hematoxylin. Hematoxylin is derived from the heartwood of the log wood tree and was once used as ink and in the dying of leather. Hematoxylin was a basic dye. So, ‘basophil’ literally means ‘base’ + ‘loving’.

Similarly, ‘eosinophil’ (another ‘white blood cell’ type) gets its name from the coal tar dye once used to stain it. Literally, the name means ‘eosin’ + ‘loving’. Eosin is an acidic dye invented by Heinrich Caro in 1874 for dying textiles. Ironically, even the name ‘eosin’ is non-specific, being a derivative of a nickname for a childhood friend of Caro’s: a girl named Anna Peters, whose nickname was Eos.

Neither of these terms, ‘basophil’ or ‘eosinophil’, are good signifiers of role or function, or even where they can be found in the body. They are simply inheritances of a legacy of discovery and a bit of caprice.

It’s no wonder these labels are difficult for students (and lay people) to engage with.

The various cytokines known as ‘interleukins’ are another, further detached, example of this phenomena. There are more than 50 known interleukins, apparently encoded by the human genome, all bearing unfortunate designations such as IL1, IL2, etc. The naming convention started in 1979, and has remained unchanged ever since.

The sciences are full of this kind of unfortunate inheritances. No one seems to bother to reflect on these discoveries and circle back to reconsider the naming of these entities in a way which might be more meaningful. Like a giant snowball, growing as it rolls, there’s an inertia at play, and so it continues, on and on.

These examples—basophil, eosinophil, IL1, IL2, etc—are not true Names. They are, more accurately, labels of convenience—terminology. They have become part of a technical jargon in a specialized lexicon.

Terminology is often conflated with Names.

Terminology is often learned via repeated memorization.

True Names, on the other hand, resonate on their own.

Names matter to the human mind. For whereas Robert, son of John, might be named Robert Johnson; and further, might be known as ‘Bobby’ to friends, the tags ‘eosinophil’ or IL1 is devoid of deeper levels of meaning and association.

Widespread adoption and propagation of labels in lieu of true naming results in a kind of nomenclature which behaves as a coded language. They are identifiers without resonant symbolic or descriptive significance.

Some might observe that this approach is “all Left Brain, no Right Brain”.

This is likely one of the primary reasons why scientific communication largely falls flat with regard to the lay public, even when the subject has enormous impact on policy and the lives of people. The coded lexicon, by its nature, requires ‘translators’, many of whom (the mass media) are either ill-equipped or simply lazy. And yet, the lay public has a real need to be able to grapple with the lexicon being foisted upon them.

The last five years has made this painfully obvious.

Not all of this can be laid completely at the feet of poor or failed communication, however.

Deeper, underneath, lies an admission that science tends to prefer to ignore.

Labels masquerading as Names

We are often in a rush to name.

This is evident in modern practices of naming children, where names may be planned and selected well before birth, with little/no connection to the little person being named. For many, those given names remain largely unchanged throughout life, the most common exception being a surname change adopted following marriage.

In quite a few traditions, however, a child isn’t given a Name until a naming ceremony, which can occur days, months, or even years after birth. In other traditions, names can be fluid and change through life’s experience.

In the examples considered here, ‘basophil’, ‘eosinophil’, and all the interleukins, are really labels, not Names.

They are labels for complex actors in our very limited understanding of immune biology. And though some immunologists will argue the point, the reality is that we are, even now, not unlike infants still learning and discovering what the immune system is, and how it truly functions.

The labels are just tags. Simple devices for distinguishing one thing from another. An ordered assemblage of letters, numbers, and sometimes colors. They are useful in certain circumstances, but they do not convey meaning.

Much of what is observed in scientific technical jargon is the result of labels masquerading as Names. A great many scientific terms arise (and propagate) because of the fundamental difficulty posed by describing and pointing to things which are only partially or vaguely understood.

This is predictable, of course; and yet, there’s a palpable confusion for society at large: labels of convenience become muddled with naming.

The discord here is a reflection of an inability to name that which is only vaguely understood.

What happens when labels, masquerading as a Name, persist beyond utility?

Does it limit understanding?

Does it limit curiosity?

Can it be used to deceive?

The scientific terminology that is used to pass for true naming can have a lot in common with an illusion. Intentionally or not, it throws a coded lexical veil over knowledge, hedging out the uninitiated. Outsiders intuitively perceive this exclusion, but insiders can perceive it too.

The code, often employed with undeserved confidence, communicates a sureness, as if the subject in question is understood completely, in its entirety. There’s often more than a little hubris at play.

This serves to obscure the reality of our limited perception. So much is unknown, still a mystery. Perhaps unknowable, even unnameable.

It certainly begs the vital question: what do we really know?

A distillation:

It’s hard to name things we don’t understand.

It’s hard to understand things we can’t name.

It may be even harder to admit to the boundary of human understanding.

