This is the first post of a series.

The March 25, 2024 session of the IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar featured the work of Jessica Hockett and Jonathan Engler.

By their own characterization, they are questioning the official pandemic narrative as historians. Their work has a distinct forensic investigation quality, and employs data analytics in lieu of physical evidence.

The word forensic implies the context of a crime or criminal investigation. Notably, the word comes from the Latin forensis, which is the root of the word forum. The connotation is that of a public investigation.

This research, on a fundamental level, challenges the widely promulgated official narrative, which nearly everyone is unavoidably familiar with. That narrative served as the basis and justification for a range of transgressions on both a societal and personal level that resulted in demonstrable and widespread harm, injury, and death.

Jessica Hockett writes on her substack:

“I’ve been bothered by New York City’s mass-casualty event of spring 2020 for a long time. The numbers never made sense. They still don’t make sense. After being suspended from Twitter in July 2022, I took up the hobby of delving more deeply into what happened. I had no real theories - just a lot of questions. I subscribed to “the Nursing Home Policy,” “Ventilators,” and “People obeying orders to Stay Home, Save Lives!” as primary explanations for the event — until I tried to gather & match relevant data to those and other narratives. Through FOI requests, conversations with New Yorkers, accounts from doctors and nurses, reviewing contemporaneous news reports, orders issued, numerous other primary & secondary sources, and ad hoc collaborations with inquiry-minded people (like colleagues in PANDA), I’m scratching the surface of what did (and didn’t) happen.”

Here’s a clip from the webinar: meet Jessica and Jonathan.

What actually happened in New York City in the Spring of 2020?

Does the available data support or contradict the narrative?

How do we know (or think we know) what we know?

What kind of evidence is available and what still remains elusive and undisclosed?

Over the next several days, we’ll look at several short clips from the full talk.

Subscribers to the IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar get full access to webinar recordings, including this 2.5+ hour session with Jessica Hockett and Jonathan Engler.

Check out Jessica and Jonathan on Substack, and their work with PANDA.