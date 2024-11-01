IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 11/4 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Wendi Roscoe, PhD

“Through the Looking Glass”

What do we see when we look through a microscope at our blood? Dr. Wendi shares her knowledge and experience with live blood analysis using brightfield and darkfield microscopy to reveal what is typically found as well as anomalies which can be indications of health issues. Red blood cells, immune cells, platelets, parasites, the effects of high amounts of EMF exposure, as well as the the COVID injectable products. Bring your questions for a lively discussion!

-

About Physiologist Dr. Wendi Roscoe:

“I love having energy, mentally and physically, and learning what makes the brain and body function optimally so I can help others achieve the same. I have an extensive educational background that allows me to understand how different factors, such as diet and exercise, affect the body at the molecular, cellular, and physiological level.

Bachelor of Science

Honours degree in Genetics

Master’s in Physiology and Pharmacology

PhD in Physiology

Bachelor of Education

Registered Holistic Nutritionist

Live Blood Analyst

I spent 15 years doing scientific Research at the University of Western Ontario, I was a Biology and Physiology professor at Fanshawe College in London Ontario for 16 years, and I am the author of the textbook “Human Biology, Anatomy, and Physiology for the health sciences” used in multiple colleges and universities across Canada. I have been helping people with natural health solutions for decades and I continue to do research in the areas of inflammation, hormonal imbalances, mood, energy, the microbiome, fasting, longevity, detoxification, and more. I have also recently been doing live blood analysis in addition to nutritional consulting, and I continue to do health research with Dr. Henry Ealy and the Energetic Health Institute and The Canadian Covid Care Alliance (CCCA).

My posts are about physiological facts that can be useful in our daily life. I like to relate information about diet, exercise, sleep, stress, supplements, microorganisms, inflammation or toxins and make the connection to how various factors affect how our cells function. This understanding helps to determine the best ways to naturally support the body’s own healing mechanisms.”

