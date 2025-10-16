IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 10/20 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ V.N. Alexander, PhD

“Mirrors, Funnels, and The Panopticon”

A dialogue on AI, transhumanism, and the info-terrain of Now

Register at IPAK-EDU

This will be a different webinar session.

It will be a dialogue reflecting on the information terrain being constructed around us.

In conversation with Victoria Alexander and participation from the audience, we will consider the questions and concerns raised by the evolving technological terrain through several frames.

Here is a short list.

The symbolism and meaning of ‘AI’ (and its branding)

Social conditioning, normalization, and predictive programming around ‘AI’

Why, based on the biology of living systems, ‘AI’ is not intelligence

Genius and creativity

Subconscious neural processing

Data collection and The Panopticon

Data Access as Infrastructure

Public space, debate, and narrative control

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

Join us!



