Due to the importance of this subject to the general public, this session recording is being shared in full. Video and links to learn and support can be found below.

Please support this important community health effort!

IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Full Session Recording

with/ Dayan Goodenowe, Phd, Jena Dalpez & Tracy Slepcevic

Learn more about Dr. Goodenowe’s work at drgoodenowe.com

Learn more about Autism Health

Press Release from communityhealth.drgoodenowe.com

Dr. Goodenowe Community Health and Autism Health Announce Charity Partnership to Provide Donor-Sponsored Plasmalogen Restoration Nutrition to Autism Families in Need

TEMECULA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 — Dr. Dayan Goodenowe, founder of Dr. Goodenowe Community Health and a leading voice in restorative health science, and Tracy Slepcevic, founder and president of Autism Health, Inc., today announced a program designed to make plasmalogen-based care accessible to families in need.

Through this partnership, donors will have the opportunity to sponsor access to Dr. Goodenowe’s proprietary omega-9 and omega-3 plasmalogen precursor dietary supplements, along with education and ongoing support for individuals with autism and their families. Autism Health, Inc. will oversee the financial eligibility process to ensure assistance reaches those who need it most, while Dr. Goodenowe Community Health will provide fulfillment, education, and program delivery.

One parent, Ryan Moyst, shared his family’s experience:

“Plasmalogens have been a breakthrough for my daughter, and I believe families deserve access to this level of support. The impact on our quality of life has been truly transformative.”

“Our goal is to bridge the gap between today’s reality—where families often pay out of pocket for essential care—and the future we envision, where restorative health systems and plasmalogen-based care are the norm,” Dr. Goodenowe said. “Autism Health is the first of many valued partners we will work with across a wide range of conditions, from developmental disorders to neurodegenerative disease, so we can extend this model of donor-sponsored care to the communities most in need.”

“Families in the autism community are constantly searching for solutions that truly make a difference,” said Slepcevic. “Through our partnership with Dr. Goodenowe Community Health, we can bring hope, science, and tangible support to more households—something worth celebrating…”

About Dr. Goodenowe Community Health

Dr. Goodenowe Community Health is dedicated to making restorative health and plasmalogen-based care accessible to individuals and families who need it most, regardless of their ability to pay. The organization develops and operates donor-supported programs in partnership with nonprofits, community organizations, and healthcare advocates nationwide.

About Autism Health, Inc.

Autism Health, Inc. is a nonprofit committed to improving the quality of life for individuals with autism and their families through education, advocacy, and access to effective interventions. By serving as a fiscal sponsor for innovative health programs, Autism Health helps bring science-backed solutions to the families who need them most.

You can donate to support this effort at the button below

Support the Initiative

If you enjoyed the video recording, presentation, and discussion, leave a comment!

Leave a comment

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

For the price of a sandwich, subscribers get access to upcoming sessions as well as access to a recording catalog of past sessions.

Join us!



If you like what you see, and you’re willing and able, consider leaving a tip. Thank you!

Tip Jar