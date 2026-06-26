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IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 6/29 @ 7:00pm Eastern

w/ Tina Lia + Lorrin Pang

“Culex Insania”

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The public is being subjected to near-constant untested exposure to chemicals, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, metal particulate dispersion, genetically-modified organisms, weaponized ticks, lab-altered foods, and now… lab-altered mosquitoes . The public may not be widely aware, but the experiment is LIVE , right now.

The following is excerpted from the Hawai’i Unites substack:

This month [May], the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) posted documents confirming that the agency has granted Google LLC’s application to register their “Debug quinx males” (DQB Males) mosquitoes with the EPA under Section 3 of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). As Hawai‘i Unites reported last year, the EPA docket documents describe the mosquitoes as specifically targeted for use in the Hawaiian Islands for bird “conservation” programs. These experimental southern house mosquitoes lab-infected with Wolbachia bacteria pose serious risks that have not been addressed. We’ve been sounding the alarm about the planned expansion of the use of this unstudied biopesticide:

“If this registration is allowed to move forward, it won’t be long before the biotech industry starts pushing these mosquitoes for conservation use throughout the country and worldwide and pushing for their use to control mosquitoes in the name of public health.”

Google’s Section 3 approval now moves the needle quickly towards release of this product in additional states and export of the mosquitoes to other countries. Shortly after posting the Section 3 decision for Hawai‘i, the EPA posted Google’s Application for “Experimental Use Permit for Wolbachia pipientis wAlbB Contained in Live Adult Culex quinquefasciatus Male Mosquitoes (DQB Strain)” stating that the goal “is to collect field efficacy data that would be the basis for a Section 3 Commercial Use application.” According to the EPA notice, the Experimental Use Permit (EUP) is for release of the mosquitoes in the states of California and Florida:

“Google LLC is proposing to use up to 14.080 mg of the active ingredient Wolbachia pipientis wAlbB Contained in Live Adult Culex quinquefasciatus Male Mosquitoes (DQB Strain) for two years in California and Florida. In Florida, up to 16,000,000 DQB Male Mosquitoes are proposed to be released in year 1, and up to 16,000,000 released in year 2. In California, up to 16,000,000 are proposed to be released in year 1, and up to 16,000,000 released in year 2. Proposed testing will include the states of California and Florida to generate data to support a Section 3 product registration application under FIFRA.”

Read the full piece here:

Watch these video shorts as a primer.

Tina Lia gives an overview of the release program in Hawai’i:

Dr. Pang lays out the potential risks involved:

Discussion: Hubris vs Humility

Links from the archive

Open access to the previous session!

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Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

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