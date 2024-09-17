IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Friday 9/20 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Tina Lia + Dr. Lorrin Pang

“Experimental Mosquito Releases on Maui : Overview and Risks”

Tina Lia, founder of the environmental nonprofit Hawai'i Unites, presents an overview of the bacteria-infected mosquito release project on Maui and biotech industry experimentation in Hawai'i.

Tropical disease and vector expert Dr. Lorrin Pang explains the science and concerns about the lack of study of potential impacts.

Tina Lia

Tina Lia is the Founder of Hawai'i Unites, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to the conservation and protection of our environment and natural resources. An independent journalist, researcher, and activist, Lia is documenting the truth about the State of Hawai'i's multi-agency partnership targeting the Hawaiian Islands as testing grounds for the biotech industry. Through detailed, factual reporting, Hawai'i Unites has become a trusted voice leading the movement to protect the 'āina from dangerous lab-altered mosquito releases. With the support of the community, this grassroots, volunteer organization is standing up in a David and Goliath battle against a heavily funded and rapidly escalating agenda. Tina Lia and Hawai'i Unites have taken state agencies to court to stop the release of bacteria-infected mosquitoes on Maui – ground zero for the biotech experiments. Their active case can set a precedent to strengthen Hawai'i's environmental laws and impact the course of this agenda worldwide.

Dr. Lorrin Pang

Dr. Lorrin Pang was born and raised in Honolulu. He is an honors graduate from Princeton University with a degree in Chemistry and received both an MD and Master of Public Health Degree from Tulane University in New Orleans. Board Certified in Preventive Medicine, he worked for 20 years with the US Army's Walter Reed Overseas Research Laboratories. There, he was assigned to Bangkok, Rio de Janeiro, and Geneva, developing drugs and diagnostics for tropical diseases. A tropical disease consultant to the World Health Organization from 1985–2005, Dr. Pang has also been the District Health Officer on Maui since 2000. He has over six dozen publications in peer reviewed medical journals covering topics including rabies, HIV, malaria, hepatitis E, dengue, and most recently COVID-19. From 2007–2009, Dr. Lorrin Pang was selected as one of only 3% of the nation's physicians to be included in America's Best Doctors Listing. Since 2013, he has been a reviewer for research proposals for US Congress, a consultant to the international group Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi), and a visiting professor of medicine at the Federal University of Brasilia.

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

