Alexis Baden-Mayer presents an important talk on the future of farming:

”Since 1894, scientists have predicted the end of agriculture, claiming it would be cheaper and better to make food in the lab than continue to grow it on farms. Today, the Frankenfoods industry is bringing this vision to fruition with genetically engineered microbes that spit out synthetic proteins that they say will replace cattle and dairy cows. For the last 130 years, world leaders, including Hitler, Churchill and FDR, have partnered with these scientists and their funders, eugenicists like Rockefeller and Ford, to weaken the economic and political power of farmers and drive them out of business. In the U.S., we're down to 1.9 million farmers. That isn't the invisible hand of the market at work, it's all according to plan. In this talk, Alexis will reveal the details of this plot to end farming and tell you how to stop it. We need a very big movement to counter this enormous threat. If you're not ready to give up real food, especially meat, you won't want to miss this important information.”