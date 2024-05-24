If you appreciate the content here, please consider giving posts a like. It's a simple gesture that doesn't cost a thing, but it goes a long way in promoting posts, spreading the content, and bringing awareness and understanding to others who might benefit. You are awesome. Be awesome.

IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Friday 5/31 @ 2:00pm Eastern

with/ Garrett Wallace Brown + David Bell

“Pandemic Threat is Grossly Misrepresented”

“When international agencies make claims of an “existential threat” to humanity and advocate for urgent action from countries, it should be a safe assumption that they are consistent with their own data. However, a review of the data and evidentiary citations underlying the claims of the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Bank, and the Group of Twenty (G20) reveals a troubling picture in which the stated urgency and burden of infectious disease outbreaks, namely those of pandemic threat, is grossly misrepresented.”

https://doi.org/10.1111/1758-5899.13390

Register by clicking the button below!

Please note: registration closes at 12 Noon Eastern, on the day of the webinar.

Late registrants will receive access to the full recording, but may not receive the link to the live session in time. Thank you for your understanding.

Registrants get access to the live talk and a recording of the session!



Webinar subscribers get the bonus of access to a ever-growing catalog of past webinar session recordings — subscribe now, it’s worth it!

Register at IPAK-EDU

Thank you for reading Twisting Strands. Spread the word about the webinar! Share

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

Join us!