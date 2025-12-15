IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 12/15 @ 7:00pm Eastern

“The Elder Woods”

Join us for the live session and discussion!

Register at IPAK-EDU

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

Join us!



