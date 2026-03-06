If you missed it the first time, join us for a replay of this vitally important talk.

IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 3/9 @ 7:00pm Eastern

w/ Michael Nehls, MD PhD

“The Conspiracy Against Lithium”

Lithium, Essential for Both the Mental and Physical Immune Systems

There are numerous arguments in favour of lithium being an essential trace element, even though it is not yet recognized as such. A deficiency can lead to faulty functioning not only of the mental but also of the physical immune system. In my book “Alzheimer’s is Curable,” published in 2015 (so far only in German), I pointed out the intolerable situation for our health maintenance that lithium is not officially recognized as an essential trace element. The significance of microdosed lithium for mental health was also detailed in my scientific article Unified Theory of Alzheimer’s Disease (UTAD): Implications for Prevention and Curative Therapy, published in July 2016.i Lithium serves a variety of functions in the body, as I will show in a few examples here. Not only does it help reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s dementia or depression. Even a very small increase in lithium intake (due to slightly different concentrations in tap water) can prolong life expectancy and may even be lifesaving by reducing the suicide rate, as we have known for several years from Japanese and many other studies.ii With around 730,000 officially confirmed suicides worldwide in 2019 alone (the number of unreported cases is always higher), a simple preventive measure, such as microdosed lithium would actually be longed for, if we didn’t already know from studies that we could rely on this powerful ally in the fight against this serious global problem; especially since 2020, when the suicide rate has risen drastically once again (most likely due to the coronavirus measures and the constant fear propaganda).iii My understanding of the connection between lithium deficiency, persistent fear propaganda and increased rates of despair and suicide is that without a functioning mental immune system we are hardly able to correctly assess the constantly exaggerated threat scenarios (a core competence of the hippocampus, as I explain in detail in my book The Indoctrinated Brain). The bitter realization of recent years that our health care system is rather a disease system can also, with a healthy hippocampus, be understood as a fruitful insight that does not leave us stunned, but rather encourages us to focus more on personal responsibility and to work toward natural health that does not make us dependent on the pharmaceutical cartels. However, if this does not succeed and stress gets out of hand, the self-destructive vicious cycle of neuroinflammation mentioned earlier (and illustrated and explained in detail in the diagram below) occurs, which could be interrupted by low-dose lithium.

However, lithium should be considered a vital trace element not only because of its significant effect on mental health, as I explained in my book The Corona Syndrome in 2021. Lithium should also have earned this status because of its multipotency in regulating the body’s immune system. This was known long before the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.iv It was already known that lithium reduces the infectivity of a variety of DNA and RNA viruses. And particularly relevant for SARS-CoV-2: It was shown in 2007 that lithium specifically inhibits the growth of coronaviruses.v In addition to its various antiviral properties, this trace element modulates or reduces the activity of several important molecular signal transducers, such as GSK3 in particular. This is also the reason why not only vitamin D deficiency but also lithium deficiency enables the development of the so-called cytokine storm (an overreaction of the immune system), which is the actual reason for the severe to fatal course of SARS-CoV-2: It has been known since the beginning of the pandemic that it is not the virus itself that kills, but a misdirected and therefore overreacting immune system - but politicians and the media generally fail to mention how easy it is for everyone to constitutionally protect themselves against such overreactions. As early as June 2021 in my book The Corona Syndrome (in German language only), I suggested lithium as the means of choice to prevent the life-threatening effects of a SARS-CoV-2 infection, in addition to adequate vitamin D supplementation for the population. There were several groups of scientists and doctors who were pointing this out as well in their scientific publications. vi

But these suggestions were generally ignored, despite the fact that a first successful clinical application of lithium in six separate COVID-19 cases was published in August 2020. Although the causal relationship indicated in the publication should have been regarded as a sensation, this inexpensive, readily available (and non-patentable) trace element did not receive the life-saving attention it deserved.vii The authors of this study justified their approach and explained the positive results as follows: “Lithium has shown the capacity to: a) inhibit the replication of several types of viruses, some of which are similar to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, b) increase the immune response by reducing lymphopenia [lack of immune cells due to their overconsumption in severe COVID-19 courses], and c) reduce inflammation by preventing or reducing the cytokine storm [the primary cause of severe courses, as mentioned above].” However, the success of the study and the clarity of the science behind it paved the way for a larger, placebo-controlled clinical trial to be published in 2022.viii The results were remarkable: compared to the COVID-19 patients in the control group who did not receive lithium, the length of hospital stay in the lithium group was halved (!). The disease stabilized and the patients improved so quickly on lithium that none had to be admitted to intensive care. In the control group, two out of 15 patients required intensive care and one eventually died.

