IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 4/14 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Christopher Shaw, Steven Pelech, Karen Rucas, Susan Natsheh, Maria Gutschi, & Mariko Uda

“The Call to HALT-19”

From call2halt19.ca

Canadian Open Letter

A Call to Halt the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines

As qualified Canadian and international researchers and professionals, we are extremely concerned as evidence questioning the quality, efficacy and safety of the COVID-19 mRNA (more precisely, modified mRNA or modRNA) vaccines continues to mount.

Given the accumulating evidence of concern, on behalf of the Canadian public, we call on our Canadian government representatives and public health officials, for:

An immediate halt to the use of and a recall of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine products.

An independent and transparent public inquiry into the regulatory processes leading to the approval of these products and their ongoing use.

Scientific assessments and analyses of all mRNA products to determine the health risks to humans from residual plasmid DNA, potential aberrant protein production, and shift to IgG4 antibodies.

Access to data and funding for independent research to assess the potential link between the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines and the recent probable increase in cancer rates and mortality,including any association with the SARS-CoV-2 virus itself.

Read the full letter here:

https://www.call2halt19.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/2025-03-25_EN_Call2Halt19_Letter-of-Concern_Issued-2025-04-01update.pdf

