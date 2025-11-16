IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 11/17 @ 7:00pm Eastern

A discussion on the research of Herbert ‘Skip’ Virgin

“The Virome, Microbiome, and Trans-kingdom Interaction”

“The virome contains the most abundant and fastest mutating genetic elements on Earth. The mammalian virome is constituted of viruses that infect host cells, virus-derived elements in our chromosomes, and viruses that infect the broad array of other types of organisms that inhabit us. Virome interactions with the host cannot be encompassed by a monotheistic view of viruses as pathogens. Instead, the genetic and transcriptional identity of mammals is defined in part by our coevolved virome, a concept with profound implications for understanding health and disease. ”

— Herbert W. Virgin, MD PhD

Figure 1, from Virgin HW, The Virome in Mammalian Physiology and Disease. Cell. 2014. March 27 ; doi.org/10.1016/j.cell.2014.02.032

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

