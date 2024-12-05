IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 12/9 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Siegfried Othmer

“ Endogenous Neuromodulation: From Remediation to Prevention in Mental Health ”



“There is no health without mental health. One path to mental health is enhancement of the self-regulatory competence of the brain by way of endogenous neuromodulation.”

What exactly is endogenous neuromodulation?

Join us and find out!

Siegfried Othmer is Chief Scientist at the EEG Institute in Los Angeles.

Dr. Othmer received his Ph.D. in physics at Cornell University in 1970. He has been active in the development of EEG neurofeedback since 1985, along with his late wife Susan. The Othmers were drawn to the field through the epilepsy of their son Brian. After an initial focus on ADHD, their work broadened to encompass more serious childhood conditions, such as autism spectrum disorders and developmental trauma. Other key areas of focus have been PTSD, traumatic brain injury, substance dependency, and chronic pain.

The Othmers have been active in all aspects of the field: instrumentation development, professional training, clinical service delivery, clinical research, and publication in both professional and popular media. A large practitioner network has been built that now extends to fifty countries around the world.

The approach of Endogenous Neuromodulation, now known as the Othmer Method, extends neurofeedback into the infra-low frequency domain. It has been taught to over 10,000 professionals in fifteen countries and in nine languages.

Siegfried Othmer is Board Chair of the Brian Othmer Foundation, which provides neurofeedback services to our veterans for PTSD and TBI, and to our most troubled children. Siegfried Othmer is the author of two books: "ADD: The Twenty-Hour Solution" (with co-author Mark Steinberg), and "Brian's Legacy," the remarkable story of their son who was struggling with epilepsy.

