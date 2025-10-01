IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 10/6 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Shohre Golestani

“Is it Possible to Build Safer Vaccines?”

Shohre Golestani is the Founder, President, and CEO of EpitoGenesis. She is an entrepreneur combining experience from the financial industry and the biotech arena. Her creative mindset has challenged the established approaches to vaccine design.

Per the company website, EpitoGenesis was “established in November of 2008, to design and develop all-natural efficacious immune enhancing adjuvants and delivery systems for prophylactic and therapeutic vaccines with an emphasis on safety. The company’s stated goal is to eliminate vaccination side effects”

This session will also feature presentations from two additional speakers:

Sunil Joshi, Senior Vice President of R&D holds a Ph.D. in Cellular Immunology and is a trained veterinarian. He will speak on mucosal immunity.

Robert Huebner, former Deputy and Acting Director of the Influenza Division and Chief of Universal Influenza Vaccine at BARDA—speaking in a consulting capacity for EpitoGenesis—will address challenging questions related to adjuvants and vaccines targeting viral pathogens.

Below are two papers to peruse as a primer for the talk. Click the images to open the link.

