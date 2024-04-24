If you appreciate the content here, please consider giving posts a like. It's a simple gesture that doesn't cost a thing, but it goes a long way in promoting posts, spreading the content, and bringing awareness and understanding to others who might benefit. You are awesome. Be awesome.

IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 4/29 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Robert Whitaker

“The STAR*D Scandal: Fraud in the Largest Antidepressant Trial”

“After Prozac was brought to market in 1988, the APA, together with the makers of antidepressants, informed the public that major depression was a brain disease, and that the drugs fixed a chemical imbalance in the brain. The prescribing of these drugs took off in the 1990s, and has continued to climb ever since, such that today more than one in eight American adults takes an antidepressant every day. The STAR*D results, if they had been accurately reported, would have derailed that societal belief.”

Go here to register: https://ipak-edu.org/science-webinar

Please note: registration closes at 6pm Eastern, on the day of the webinar.

Late registrants will receive access to the full recording, but may not receive the link to the live session in time. Thank you for your understanding.

Registrants get access to the live talk and a recording of the session!



Webinar subscribers get the bonus of access to a ever-growing catalog of past webinar session recordings — subscribe now, it’s worth it!

Register at IPAK-EDU

Thank you for reading Twisting Strands. Spread the word about the webinar! Share

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

Join us!