Including special guest co-host, Brad Miller!

IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 8/26 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Rob Green

“Defending Liberty”

“Rob gives us a clear and accurate portrayal of the gravity of the situation within our military but leaves us with the hope that there are men and women of unyielding moral and spiritual courage that continue to carry the torch of liberty. Knowing that Rob, and others like him, still stand for the bedrock principles our nation was founded upon, should kindle the fire of action within us. Liberty will not secure itself. Like all things worth having, liberty must be fought for, or we run the risk of losing this great legacy left us by our forebears.”

- Excerpt from the book review by Brad Miller (see link below)

Robert A. Green Jr. is the author of Defending the Constitution Behind Enemy Lines.

From the publisher, Skyhorse Publishing:

The story of a silenced minority who put their constitutional oaths before all else to keep our Founding Fathers' great gift of liberty alive.



Defending the Constitution behind Enemy Lines is an explosive, tell-all book, detailing the military COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and the resistance to that mandate by service members who could not, in good conscience, go along. As an actively serving Navy Commander, Robert A. Green Jr. removes the veil of military secrecy and complexity to shed light on the related unlawfulness and the official cover-up being committed by certain DoD leaders. His deep dive into the current crisis details the harms perpetrated against service members and their families as well as the destruction of military readiness that resulted.



Standing upon his First Amendment rights, the first-time author analyzes the current crisis in light of the challenges faced by our Founding Fathers. His message to the American people is clear: The crisis our military is facing will only be solved by following in the footsteps of our Founding Fathers and returning to an adherence to the Constitution that our forebears sacrificed everything to leave us.

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

