Just over 5 years ago, we were beset by a series of extremely curious events centered around the global stage that is New York City.

Like a fall of dominoes, governments, media, and policy all tumbled in concert.

Lies were told, data hidden, voices hushed.

The social order was weaponized, pitting bosses against workers, neighbor against neighbor, friends and family against one another.

The signs and tells of a coordinated Operation were all there, if one was able to discern them.

But it was hard to see through the fog of fear.

Most have moved away from reflecting on those days. Some characterize this as ‘getting over’ or ‘moving past’ the trauma of that time. It has been exhausting, it must be acknowledged.

This is a predictable response, but we should always remember that trauma is an incredibly powerful force. The pain evokes avoidance, as most everyone knows by experience. The nature of the response is reflexive and instinctive, and to the untrained, it intervenes before thought. It can intercede even before the mind whispers: “look away”.

Although rooted in self-preservation, avoidance can be extremely dangerous. Dangerous because avoidance undermines the possibility of reassessment or reconsideration of erroneous assumptions. Dangerous because the trauma response tends to distort and overwrite lived experience. As time passes, we tend less and less to accurately recall lived experience, or the hallmarks of propaganda and narrative manipulation that were at play then, and continues, even now.

Remembering can be a foil to constructed consensus narratives.

Remember the slogans:

‘15 Days to Slow the Spread’

‘Stay at Home, Save Lives’

‘Hospitals and Emergency Departments are Overrun’

‘If it happened in New York City, it could happen in Your Town’

Slogans are an often-employed tool in propaganda used in war and military campaigns. They are thought-constricting funnels. It should be clear by now that we were (and still are) the intended targets of an Operation.

That was true in the Spring of 2020, and it’s still true today.

A Nudge

Remember how it happened: a brief push.

Just a flick.

Localized.

An impulse.

A targeted force applied over a brief interval of time.

Like a catalyst, to generate momentum.

In a chain of events, most observers follow the obvious flow of momentum.

Very few are inclined to turn their attention backward to the impulse that precedes the cascade.

Falling dominoes

Like a sophisticated spectacle of falling dominoes, complex Operations require careful design.

Remember: designs are always driven by intention.

The synchronization observed requires careful planning and preparation, directed at an interconnected and coordinated chain of events. It is an orchestrated performance of arranged cause and effect where coordination and timing is everything.

The setup and the planning are vital. Randomness and chance must be controlled at every opportunity, redundancy employed to assure the effect is achieved.

Depending on the complexity of the design, the planning and preparation can take hours, days, weeks, even months. A truly mammoth design could conceivably demand decades of preparation.

But once in motion, the spectacle takes on its own inertia.

Propaganda works because of a momentum built on assumptions.

Assertions become Assumptions

When assertions go unquestioned, they may lead to far-reaching assumptions. As time passes, and the assertions continue to be tacitly accepted, the assumptions take on the mantle of precedent, and not long after, become akin to a kind of gospel in the public mind.

Asking basic questions becomes increasingly difficult, if not unreachable, for many. Minds close to considering possibilities, especially those which may contradict predominant narratives. Free thought is diminished.

The linguist John W. Oller, Jr. has observed:

“…the fear of being singled out as ‘different’ — as an individual with freedom of will, thought and expression — may sometimes overwhelm perfectly reasonable and good inclinations.”

Remember: narratives are intentionally managed, controlled, and spun.

Like 9/11, the arc of COVID demonstrates this.

Competing narratives and sub-plots have been argued and counter-argued; papers, studies, and books published; accusations made, reputations alternately lionized or condemned. At every turn, the public has been encouraged to embrace one branch of the narrative or another, narrowing the discussion, seeking blame and culpability, or proclaiming the need to ‘move on’.

With COVID, the basic assumptions of the predominant narratives have focused rather myopically, either on a pathogen (whether that be of natural origin or lab-made) or the denial of the pathogen’s existence.

The sub-plots are subsequent to the initial assumptions, and not unlike turns and sweeps in a spectacle of dominoes: ‘anti-lockdown’ declarations, ‘early treatment’, ‘alternative therapies’, ‘viral origin’, ‘gain of function’, the so-called ‘genetic vaccines’, coerced and forced injection, and more.

All of these, like progressing branches of a sprawling narrative tree, leave the roots—the initial assumptions—unquestioned. Without disparaging or undervaluing any of the scholarship or work into the foregoing array of topics (or the findings of those efforts), it is hard to ignore that the pageant of the First Chapter that was NYC, continues to go mostly disregarded, like an unwelcome dinner guest.

Indeed, following the sub-plots of the predominant narratives is not unlike watching each domino as it falls into the next, gathering your attention as it sweeps across the stage. Every turn, every trigger, every cascade vies for your attention, pulling you along with the inertia of the fall.

The Assertion

“COVID killed tens of thousands in NYC in the Spring of 2020.”

Just recently, the Gothamist reported:

“…more than 40,000 city residents — in wave after wave of grief – died as COVID spread rapidly.”

The dark and grim irony of citing this 40,000 number is that it is very nearly the number of death reports logged in VAERS in connection with the COVID injectable products.

Years later, we know a lot more (even if this goes unrecognized by the likes of the Gothamist).

On the one hand, COVID (the disease) has been found to be not deadly for the vast majority, with infection fatality rates calculated far below that of ordinary influenza.

On the other hand, COVID (the disease) is asserted to have been extremely deadly in New York City in the spring of 2020. The official death toll exceeds multiple 9/11’s on a single day, representing an assumed justification for the ‘emergency pandemic response’.

How is it that these two contradicting themes can exist simultaneously?

Misattribution of deaths almost certainly contributed, whereby some portion of the 50-60,000 typical weekly deaths due to all causes in the US, were to some degree (surreptitiously) reallocated to the COVID column.

The PCR testing regime was certainly pivotal.

Indeed, a great many New Yorkers seem to have died of a whole range of things that were not caused by any ‘pandemic’, but rather the response; including, significantly, iatrogenic fatalities driven by deadly protocols which included to varying degrees: misuse of oxygen therapy, misuse of ventilators, withholding of antibiotics, and harmful prescriptions like remdesivir. These deaths are coupled with tales of widespread neglect and under-care, perhaps the result of fear, but chillingly reinforced by government policies and the directives of the facilities themselves.

In a great many cases, this was arguably murder, or something uncomfortably close to it.

Those lives ought to be impetus enough to quash the instinct of avoidance.

Remember: the NYC spike died out almost as suddenly as it appeared, even though the declared ‘emergency’ continued for years and many government policies are still officially active right now.

A ‘changing of the guard’ in government positions hasn’t yet affected this at all.

Why not?

A Psychic Epidemic

In many respects, COVID was an epidemic of madness, a psychic epidemic, if you will.

Demonstrably, it isn’t hyperbole to say that it wasn’t a pathogen that wrecked the havoc we’re still wading through. This shouldn’t be misconstrued as a claim regarding the existence of a pathogen or an assertion on the causation of disease; rather, it is a sober observation made possible by the respite of time.

The harms of COVID have been due largely to the choices and actions of people.

Carl Jung wrote:

“Indeed, it is becoming ever more obvious that it is not famine, not earthquakes, not microbes, not cancer, but man himself who is man’s greatest danger to man, for the simple reason that there is no adequate protection against psychic epidemics, which are infinitely more devastating than the worst of natural catastrophes. The supreme danger which threatens individuals as well as whole nations is a psychic danger.”

Part of the fallout of the trauma of a psychic epidemic is that weaponized fear leaves people susceptible to re-direction and mis-direction. There are certainly many who have taken advantage of this.

Too few have elected to look back to how the debacle began.

Important questions remain, 5 years later:

What actually happened in New York City in the Spring of 2020?

How do we know (or think we know) what we know?

Why is data being hidden from the public?

What do you think happened?

Below are a few excerpts from a relevant conversation as food for thought.

-

