IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 10/28 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Regina Watteel, PhD

“Fisman’s Fraud : Weaponized Science”

“The Fisman et al. study concocted a model to simulate data that flipped real-world trends in order to push the false narrative that the unvaccinated posed a disproportionate risk to others. The researchers then attempted to pass off the fabricated data as a true reflection of events and used their fake results to scapegoat the unvaccinated and advocate for the governments' interventions.”

-

Statistician Regina Watteel explains how scientific fraud extended beyond misinformation and aimed to deceive, vilify, and advocate for harm against an identifiable group of Canadians to set the justification for future vaccine mandates.

Armed with a PhD in statistics and a solid foundation in natural sciences from McMaster University, Watteel's journey into the pandemic measures revealed alarming trends. She observed a troubling shift away from evidence-based decision-making toward the adoption of simulation models to justify harmful, suppressive public health measures.

Fisman's study on population mixing between vaccinated and unvaccinated subpopulations garnered global attention, despite its numerous conflicts of interest and questionable methodology. His findings were relayed as fact, instead of the fiction that they were, and in direct conflict with what the real world data at the time was showing.

Watteel's meticulous investigation uncovered a web of deceit and manipulation that made the pretend scenario not only possible, but allowed for its unfettered amplification, which she says was orchestrated to deceive the public and advocate for harmful policies like vaccine passports at the government level.

Despite being provided evidence of the research fraud, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) have chosen not to correct the public record and have continued to fund additional false pandemic studies led by Dr. Fisman.

