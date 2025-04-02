IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Just when you think the controversies over the best way to improve health have come to a consensus, along comes covid with the spike toxin, throwing everything into a spiral, completely out of control.

So now we are back at square one, but with all kinds of new health problems thrown into the mix. Many people are seeing imbalances in their liver enzymes, thyroid, and hormones and no one seems to be on the same page with what is really working. Health practitioners are guiding people toward the keto diet, fasting with autophagy, the carnivore diet, Bredesen diet, and encouraging high saturated fat, and whole grains have been completely demonized because of gluten. There is little memory or mention of the benefits of plants like dark leafy greens and blueberries. The public’s understanding of healthy eating is loaded with lots of confusion. The whole world seems to have gone mad.

Everyone seems to forget to look at the entirety of the science. You’re not going to get healthy by focusing on one aspect of nutrition. You will lost sight of what you set out for in the first place and end up sicker, fatter, and defeated in the long run. There are specific types of fat that your body does need, and if you are one of the lucky ones that have incredible genes and great health, maybe the type is not so much of a concern for you, but healthy fats do not include cooked/oxidized fat from animals. These are some of the worst things you can put into your mouth. Do we hear much about this? I don’t believe so. How many of us who do eat meat, would eat it rare? How often do we hear about the proteins that our body naturally makes from plants in perfect form, and what does the exogenous protein from animals do to us when we add them into the mix?

MCT’s and omega-3 fatty acids are good for you in the right form and amount in your body, but this is not often discussed either. There is a way to get medium chain triglycerides without also incorporating inflammatory disease-provoking toxins and proteins like TMAO, IGF-1, ISP’s, or oxidized fat. Healthy uncooked fats are found in whole food like avocado, flaxseed, chia seed, coconut, and walnuts.

Gluten was not an issue prior to WW2. It was not until the onset of the processed and fast food craze that we began to see serious health decline. There are many people who enjoy consuming whole organic grains with all of their natural components. These people have stable healthy balanced microbiomes. The assumption that everyone is genetically challenged and that all of our guts are imbalanced or intolerant is ridiculous. The elimination of whole food that contains gluten is a dangerous precedent that could lead to the destruction of our natural food chain, and not only furthering danger to our health, but to the health of the animals we consume too.

Few health professionals dig deep enough to learn or teach about how to detoxify or redesign the microbiome so that the body can utilize whole grains in a healthy way, rather than inflame to fight isolated gluten, toxins, and starch associated with them. They don’t talk about ways to prepare food to remove toxins like glyphosate, arsenic, and lectins while preserving the highly healthy nutrients they contain as a whole.

It is not okay to ignore the difference between complex and simple carbohydrates either. The mantra today is to avoid carbs. Plants are carbohydrates and there are no carbs (or fiber) in meat. There are four calories per gram in plant food, which contain complex carbohydrates, and nine calories per gram in animal food.

Simple carbohydrates are the starch or sugar that is leftover after the nutrients are stripped away from the whole grain kernel.

Complex carbohydrates are one of the best nutrient and protein dense food sources passed down from ancient civilizations.

It is important that our bodies get the nutrients made by nature – the way God intended.

When you corner many nutritionists, they profess that they must support an all inclusive diet, because the general population either can’t afford to follow a clean healthy whole food diet or can’t be trusted nor do they trust themselves to eat a variety of nutrients to prevent disease, so they encourage them to depend on the animals that do the eating for them.

Do you hear much about how the animals utilize much of the nutrients they consume from plants to support their own body first? When we consume them, we are acquiring the leftovers that remain after their body utilizes what it needs, then the food we get from eating them or their milk is fortified to make up for the depleted product.

The fact is, a whole food plant based diet is affordable and easy to do with some simple tips and tricks that you will find in my book, Eat Grass Kick Ass, Plant Based Done Right.

It is not hard. You can take baby steps and can pick and choose those options that work best for you. Thousands of people around the world have learned how easy it is to restore health to a time before illness, medication, and pain.

The most accurate, time-tested facts about Whole Food Plant-Based nutrition is at your fingertips.

