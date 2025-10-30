IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 11/3 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

“Criminal ? An Examination of Pfizer’s Record”

Nic Hulscher returns to the webinar to analyze Pfizer’s record.

“Pfizer is not a trusted public health partner — it operates like a criminal enterprise. With 107 documented penalties, Pfizer’s record reads like a catalogue of corporate crime: f alse marketing, safety breaches, kickback schemes, environmental violations, foreign bribery, and systemic fraud…

Over the years, Pfizer has paid out billions…for unlawful marketing practices, Medicare/Medicaid fraud, and physician kickbacks…

Yet despite this record, Albert Bourla and Pfizer have been rewarded…instead of facing investigation, Pfizer has been shielded, celebrated, and enriched.

This is the true scandal…”

- Nic Hulscher

Read more from Hulscher below, from the Focal Points substack.

Register at IPAK-EDU

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

Join us!



