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IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 5/18 @ 7:00pm Eastern

w/ Lakhmir ‘Mink’ Chawla, MD

The Potential of Subtractive Medicine for Infectious and Oncologic Diseases”

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The rise of new types of medical devices, employing ‘subtractive medicine’, that remove harmful and toxic components in the blood are increasingly available. Dr. Chawla will guide us through a review and discussion of the various types of devices and potential treatments, with a focus on endothelial glycocalyx replacement therapy.

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Dr. Lakhmir Chawla is the Chief Medical Officer at ExThera Medical. Prior to this, he served as CMO at La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company where he oversaw the development and conduct of the company’s pivotal pharmaceutical trial. Prior to this, he served as Professor of Medicine at George Washington University, where he held dual appointments in the Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine and in the Department of Medicine, Division of Renal Diseases and Hypertension, and was previously the Chief of the Division of Intensive Care Medicine at the Washington D.C. Veterans Affairs Medical Center. During his tenure at George Washington, Dr. Chawla was the designer and lead investigator of a pilot study called ATHOS (Angiotensin II for the Treatment of High Output Shock). Dr. Chawla is an internationally renowned expert in the field of acute kidney injury (AKI) and shock. He remains an active investigator in the fields of AKI biomarkers, AKI risk prediction, AKI therapeutics and chronic kidney disease caused by AKI. He has authored over 150 peer-reviewed publications and is a recipient of the International Vicenza Award for Critical Care Nephrology.

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Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

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