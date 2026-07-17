The IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar has been honored by the intelligence, diligence, fortitude, and generosity of truly amazing human beings.

Our goal is to bring to you perspectiv e on science and subjects of vital importance via presentations and discussions that go into the detail and nuance that often escapes the typical article or interview. Deep inquiry is intertwined with considered dialogue to shed light on important issues of our times.

These individuals share several things in common with our audience: they are all life-long learners, engaged in serious inquiry, guided by an ethical compass.

We believe that bringing these voices to you is vitally important, and we hope you share that perspective.

If you’re new to all this, find out more about our webinar!

About the Science Webinar

“In a landscape flooded with polished presentations and curated consensus, the webinars hosted by IPAK-EDU feel refreshingly — and powerfully — real. Each session I’ve attended has offered more than just information; it has delivered perspective. Whether diving into complex biological models, unpacking ethical dilemmas in research, or challenging unexamined assumptions in mainstream science, IPAK’s webinars create a space for rigorous, unscripted engagement. IPAK-EDU’s webinars remind us that science is not a product — it’s a process. One that requires honesty, humility, and the freedom to dissent. If you’ve ever craved a space where the questions are smarter than the slogans, and where scientific integrity comes before institutional comfort, these webinars are for you. They’ve challenged me, inspired me, and — in a very real way — reconnected me to the kind of thinking that brought me to science in the first place. Highly recommended — not just as content, but as an intellectual recalibration.” ~ Dr. Crisanna Shackleford

There’s more to come!

Consider becoming a paid subscriber to support this work. Subscribers to the webinar get access to the ever-growing archive of past session recordings.

Past Presenters

Here’s the latest roll call of past presenters…

Have a suggestion for someone you’d like to see on the webinar?

Questions?

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