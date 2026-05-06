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Below is an excerpt from Dr. Perro’s article on the subject.

The Hidden Chemical Partnership: How Glyphosate and Fluoride Collide Inside the Human Body

For decades, Americans have been assured that two of the world’s most controversial chemicals are “safe in small amounts.” One is fluoride, intentionally added to public water supplies to prevent tooth decay. The other is glyphosate, the main ingredient in the herbicide Roundup®, used on everything from corn and soy to suburban lawns.

Yet almost no one has asked the most important question: what happens when these two chemicals meet?

It turns out they form a partnership that neither regulators nor the public fully understand. Once they come into contact with a common third player, aluminum, the trio can create a complex molecule that alters how the body performs some of its most fundamental biochemical tasks.

Two Everyday Chemicals With Hidden Interactions

Fluoride is a highly reactive halogen. The form added to drinking water (as hydrofluorosilicic acid or sodium fluoride) is industrially derived rather than mined from natural mineral sources.

Glyphosate is a synthetic amino acid derivative designed to kill plants by disrupting a pathway that humans supposedly “do not have.” But our gut microbes do depend on that pathway, and so do our mitochondria through similar enzymes.

Each chemical on its own is already contentious. But when fluoride and glyphosate interact with aluminum, something new emerges: a ternary complex that behaves like a phosphate imposter in the body.

The Chemistry Simplified

In the presence of aluminum (Al³⁺), fluoride (F⁻) and glyphosate bind tightly to form a stable molecular structure known as an Al–F–Glyphosate complex. This can occur in acidic soils, water pipes, or inside living tissue.

Biochemically, this complex mimics phosphate, a fundamental molecule used in energy transfer (ATP), DNA, and numerous cellular signaling processes. The body cannot easily distinguish between true phosphate and this imitation.

When that happens, enzymes responsible for energy metabolism, hormone regulation, and neuronal activity can become confused. They may remain permanently switched “on” or “off,” misfiring the delicate systems that keep metabolism and brain function stable.

A simple labeled model showing aluminum bridged to two fluoride ions and the glyphosate structure, illustrating the phosphate-like geometry.

Why This Matters Biologically

When these complexes form, they are small enough and neutrally charged enough to cross protective membranes including the blood–brain barrier. Their phosphate-like geometry allows them to enter brain tissue, thyroid cells, and kidneys through natural phosphate transport channels.

The result can include:

Energy metabolism fatigue through disruption of ATP synthesis

Neurological stress from interference with nerve signaling enzymes

Thyroid suppression , because fluoride and glyphosate both block iodine uptake

Reduced detoxification capacity as the kidneys struggle to excrete the complex

In laboratory systems, aluminum–fluoride molecules are already known to mimic phosphate so precisely that scientists use them experimentally to “freeze” enzymes in active states. Imagine that happening not just in a Petri dish, but inside living human cells.