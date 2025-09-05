IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 9/8 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Michael Pierce, DC, DACNB, QEEG-D

“ Forgotten Antinutrient Defense Molecules ”

Dr. Pierce returns to the webinar to turn our attention toward evolutionary biology and its role in how our heritage and diet affect us.

Dr. Pierce is a terrific lecturer — you won’t want to miss this!

“This discussion will take a left turn at beloved mitochondrial oxidative stress and insulin resistance, and dietary macros in treating clinical brain syndromes without abandoning them, and instead examine the evolutionary biology effects of eliminating several types of toxic foods on the many variations of low carb, keto and carnivore diets. We will examine mechanisms of antinutrient biochemistry from Arpad Pusztai to RFK Jr, and a little quantum physics if you stick around. EEG and ERP brainwaves and neurofeedback, detoxication and neuro functional neurology rehab will be touched on.”

Dr. Pierce has a doctorate in chiropractic, a post doctorate in neurology with specialty national board certification and serves on the exam committee for the American Chiropractic Neurology Board. He has completed culinary school, and the IQCB diplomate in QEEG, and serves as a supervising mentor for the IQCB board. He was faculty instructor for neurophysiology for the Vollmer Polygraph and Forensic Institute. He has consulted over 150 medical and counseling practices in the US and Europe and designed several natural supplement products while providing extensive license renewal courses in functional medicine.

Dr. Pierce has been a coma recovery team leader with interns from Northwestern Health Sciences University and has led the intentional recovery of coma/persistent vegetative state using chiropractic neurology. He has been faculty including associate professor of neurology for the Carrick Institute, colleges, and State and National associations in fields of health care including neurochemistry, clinical neuro-diagnosis, neurological rehab, lab-based nutrition, healthcare business and business ethics, massage therapy, acupuncture, mental health, genetics, laboratory science, occupational therapy, culinary science, and law enforcement. His work has ranged from animal populations to pediatric neurology cases where the placebo effect is unlikely to confound alternative methods.

He has collaborated intensely with medical doctors and neurosurgeons, biological dentists, holistic veterinarians, midwives, doulas, naturopaths, behavioral optometrists, psychologists, and biological psychiatrists.

