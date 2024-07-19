If you appreciate the content here, please consider giving posts a like and share. It's a simple gesture that doesn't cost a thing, but it goes a long way in promoting posts, spreading the content, and bringing awareness and understanding to others who might benefit. You are awesome. Be awesome.

IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 7/22 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Michael Pierce, DC, DACNB, QEEG-DL

“How Cells Talk to US Through Brainwaves”

“Quantitative EEG, or QEEG, is a form of brain mapping giving a snapshot of what may be going on inside the brain. There are many types of brain maps – including MRIs, PET scans, and SPECT scans. But the EEG map provides the best information for neurofeedback training. The EEG sums the electrical activity of neurons. changes occur in the EEG is when many neurons shift towards being more ready to fire (excitatory) or to not fire (inhibitory) at the same time. It shows brain timing issues which impact mood, behavior, and attention, and it measures cortical timing.”

