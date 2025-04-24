IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

The mRNA injectables presumably aimed at COVID-19 have caused injury and death on an unprecedented scale in the history of medicine.

Michael Palmer argues that these harms had to be expected from first principles of immunology and that they are not limited to the COVID so-called ‘vaccines’.

Importantly, Palmer argues the harms are inherent to the mRNA technology platform itself.

He writes:

“We must therefore expect that future mRNA vaccines against other viruses or bacteria will be similarly toxic. mRNA technology will never be safe to use for vaccination against any infectious agent.”

You can read more by downloading the free book, mRNA Vaccine Toxicity, at Doctors For COVID Ethics.



doctors4covidethics.org/mrna-vaccine-toxicity/

“While it remains necessary and urgent to inform the public of the risks and the manifest damage done by the COVID-19 vaccines, our main reason for writing this book was a different one. It is clear that the mRNA vaccine technology will soon be extended to pathogens other than SARS-CoV-2; as of this writing, clinical trials for such vaccines against cytomegalovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, respiratory syncytial virus, an several others are already underway. The purpose of this book is to show that we must expect these future mRNA vaccines to cause the same grave harm that is already manifest with those directed against COVID-19, and to do so in much the same manner. We want to help you understand that this harm is built right into the mRNA technology, and that you must do everything you can in order to protect your children and yourself from these future poisons dressed up as medicines.” excerpt from the Introduction - Why this book was written

