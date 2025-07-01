IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 3/11 @ 1:00pm Eastern

with/ Michael Nehls, MD PhD

“The Indoctrinated Brain”

Dr. Michael Nehls is a physician and molecular geneticist. As a researcher, he has delved deeply into the genetic causes of various hereditary diseases. He has published two of his discoveries in collaboration with Nobel laureates, Paul Greengard and Martin Evans.

His discovery of a key gene—the WHN, or winged-helix nude gene—in the development of immunity was honored as a "Pillar of Immunology" by the American Association of Immunology.

His seminal work on the etiology of Alzheimer’s Disease, entitled “Unified theory of Alzheimer's disease (UTAD): implications for prevention and curative therapy” was honored in 2015 with the Hanse-Award for Psychiatry from the University of Rostock, Germany.

His writing on science and medicine is noteworthy for his talent in making complex issues accessible to a wide audience, and his work has been translated into many languages.

Since 2007 he has been working as a freelance theoretical medical scientist with the aim of using his medical, neuroscientific and evolutionary biological knowledge to explain the causes of the diseases of modern civilizations. Most recently, he has turned his attention to the catastrophe of the Covid-19 debacle.

You can learn more about Dr. Nehls at michael-nehls.com

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

