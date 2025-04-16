IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 4/21 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Matthew Cockle PhD

“A War on Democracy”

Please join us!

Register at IPAK-EDU

A War on Democracy

A Covert Campaign To Dismantle Democracy: Authoritarian Law-Making in BC

In the context of the global war on rights-based democracy, over the past two years, British Columbia's provincial government has developed and passed three bills into Act: the Emergency and Disaster Management Act, the Health Professions and Occupations Act, and the Legal Professions Act. Each of these catastrophic Acts undermines rights-based, rule of law democracy in favor of authoritarian law-making and governance.

Improperly passed, with blatant disregard for established procedures of democratic law-making, these Acts appear to transform BC's laws from being democratic tools to ensure rights and restrict and remedy the abuse of power by government, into being authoritarian instruments to impose arbitrary control and then to enable and shield from remedy the unrestricted abuse of power by government.

While the focus of this talk will be the improper development and passing of legislation in the Canadian province of BC--legislation that entrenches rights violations at every turn--the general context it addresses is the global war on rights-based democracy.

-

About Matthew Cockle

Dr. Cockle is, by training, a literary and religious studies scholar specializing in English Renaissance and Reformation. He has attended universities in the Czech Republic, France, Germany, and Switzerland, completing a Masters in History at the University of Paris, and a PhD in English at the University of British Columbia. Over the course of the declared pandemic he became increasingly involved with the Canadian Covid Care Alliance, where he continues to volunteer as a contributing member and co-chair of the Ethics and Legal Committee. Feeling equally compelled to respond in an individual manner to the relentless, society-wide, and systematic attacks upon rights and freedoms throughout the declared pandemic, he has created and continues to develop and maintain an educational and rights-advocacy website, Constructive Dissent, dedicated to imparting information, inspiring debate, and encouraging individual and collective action to restore and protect democratic, rights-based, rule of law governance.

Read more from Matthew Cockle here: constructivedissent.ca

You can find his contributions to the Conflict of Interest Series at the Canadian Covid Care Alliance. Read the papers at the links below:

Register at IPAK-EDU

For the price of a sandwich, subscribers get access to upcoming sessions as well as access to a recording catalog of past sessions.

Once a week, this webinar series brings a focus to science as it applies to public issues of concern. The webinar brings to you expertise from scientists, researchers, data analysts, medical professionals, health advocates, attorneys, and more, all with the opportunity to learn, ask questions, and hear directly from people working at the leading edge.

Join us!



If you like what you see, and you’re willing and able, consider leaving a tip. Thank you!

Tip Jar