IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 3/16 @ 7:00pm Eastern

w/ Mary Kelly Sutton + Shibrah Jamil

“When Physicians are Silenced, Patients are Harmed”

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When Physicians are silenced, Patients are harmed: Challenging The Federation of State Medical Boards’ control of physician speech

Physicians and Patients Reclaiming Medicine and four physicians are suing the FSMB and 6 state medical boards in federal court in the northern district of Texas to stop the medical boards from applying the FSMB censorship policies to their states’ medical practice laws, and to have physicians’ licenses restored.

From PPRM’s website :

The Core Claim

The plaintiffs (four physicians and one nonprofit organization) allege the FSMB and state medical boards coordinated to suppress dissenting medical speech under the guise of combatting “misinformation,” violating physicians’ First Amendment rights and due process under 42 U.S.C. § 1983.

Key Defendants

Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) – accused of masterminding censorship policies and coercing state boards to adopt them.

State Boards of California, Massachusetts, New York, Indiana, Rhode Island, and Texas – named for implementing disciplinary actions based on FSMB guidance.

Individuals: Katie Templeton, Kenneth Simons, Kimberly Kirchmeyer, Charity Dean, and others – accused of direct participation or orchestration.

Excerpted from the complaint:

Alongside the four physician plaintiffs is Physicians and Patients Reclaiming Medicine (PPRM). PPRM is a 501(c)(3) non-profit bringing together patients, medical professionals, and attorneys to work collaboratively in defending and upholding medical rights and freedoms, as well as in helping each other achieve better health, medical care, and quality of life. Its core mission is to restore integrity to medical practice and establish patient- physician autonomy, consistent with patients’ faiths, medical histories and personal philosophies, as a fundamental right.

The Defendants include The Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB), the Medical Board of California, the Rhode Island Board of Medical Licensure, the Texas Medical Board, the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine, the New York State Board for Professional Medical Conduct, and the Medical Licensing Board of Indiana.

The FSMB is an umbrella organization which coordinates all of the medical boards in the U.S. It is not a government entity; rather, it is a private unelected group with a long history spanning over a century.

The FSMB is partnered with the International Association of Medical Regulatory Authorities. Perhaps not coincidentally, both organizations share an address in Euless, Texas, suggesting a centralized effort to control medical boards around the world, which may translate to control of doctors everywhere.

You can read the Complaint in full here: https://reclaimingmed.org/lawsuit-filed/

From PPRM’s website :

By the time COVID arrived, many had already been investigated, shamed, and ruined simply for writing lawful vaccine exemptions, discussing side effects honestly, or questioning one‑size‑fits‑all medical mandates. The pandemic only formalized what was already happening: a national censorship network that uses licensing boards to enforce ideological compliance. Under phrases like “misinformation” and “standard of care,” regulators rewrote the meaning of science itself—transforming open inquiry into obedience. This lawsuit is not about relitigating the past five years; it is about restoring the centuries‑old principle that medicine depends on honest dialogue. True healing requires transparency, not thought‑policing. Our message is simple: Patients have the right to hear every reasonable medical viewpoint.

Physicians have the right—and the duty—to voice them without fear. When professional discipline replaces discussion, patients lose trust, progress stops, and science ceases to be science. We stand for medicine guided by evidence, reason, and conscience—not by censorship and coercion.

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