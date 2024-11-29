IPAK-EDU Director’s Science Webinar

Monday 12/2 @ 7:00pm Eastern

with/ Mary Kelly Sutton + Shibrah Jamil

“ Are vaccines a tool for controlling the physician voice in medicine? ”



Two U.S. physicians discuss this question in light of recent experiences.

Dr. Shibrah Jamil, a New York anesthesiologist, fully vaccinated her four children and during Covid-19 watched with a kind of disbelief at specialty boards threaten their members for not fully supporting the shots for Covid-19.

Dr. Kelly Sutton fully vaccinated her two children, and in 2015-- when California took away parents' rights to choose or refuse their children's vaccines-- became one of the small group of California doctors who would provide medical exemptions.

How have vaccines been historically viewed by the medical profession and the public?

How does the medical profession guide, promote, or prune the attitudes and speech of physicians?

These two doctors met with other doctors, patients, and attorneys, to found Physicians and Patients Reclaiming Medicine. Their reflections on our recent history may provide signposts for the future we hope to have in providing and receiving healthcare.

Learn more about Physicians and Patients Reclaiming Medicine at

reclaimingmed.org

