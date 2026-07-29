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Carlin and Ninham will present on their paper, published in Advances in Colloid and Interface Science

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cis.2026.103880

Parkinson’s disease (PD) has generated extensive data without a unifying mechanism. Although growing evidence implicates the gut microbiome in PD pathogenesis, the gut–brain connection remains unresolved. While the nature of such interactions remains elusive, increasingly it is the glycocalyx, a nanoscale structural network lining endothelial surfaces that is emerging as a key linkage to disease mechanisms. We propose the endothelial surface layer–glycocalyx (ESL-GC) complex as the missing mechanistic interface. Within this framework, microbiome dysbiosis, disruption of ESL-GC structure and function, potassium dysregulation, other specific ion effects, and reactive gas nanobubbles act together as foundational contributors to PD pathology. This model reframes PD from a primarily dopamine-centred neurodegenerative disorder to an interface-based systems disorder and offers a coherent basis for integrating previously conflicting findings.

Excerpt from the paper:

Hypothesis: origin of Parkinson’s disease

Because conduction of nervous impulses depends on sodium–potassium transport, Parkinson’s disease necessarily involves disruption of this process. This points to a breakdown in the underlying infrastructure that guides the signal — the ESL-GC. Rather than viewing Parkinson’s solely as a neurodegenerative disorder driven by dopamine loss, we propose a model that integrates microbiome dysbiosis, ESL-GC structure and function, sodium–potassium imbalance, and gas nanobubbles as joint partners in disease progression. Of these factors, only microbiome dysbiosis has been previously recognized; the others have been unknown.

There is however genetic evidence that supports the model. Many Parkinson’s-associated genes converge on pathways that regulate glycocalyx integrity, ion fluxes, and redox signalling, underscoring that genetic susceptibility and glycocalyx dysfunction are not separate threads but mutually reinforcing determinants of disease progression.

The gut-brain axis connection is implicit in Braak’s Hypothesis on PD [26], [27]. It suggests that PD begins with neuro-invasion by a pathogen via the olfactory nerve or the enteric nervous system through the vagus nerve. More recent models, such as that of Dorsey et al. [28], propose that PD follows either a “body-first” or “brain-first” progression, depending on whether the initial trigger is peripheral or central. There may well be such “triggers”. Our hypothesis leads to such triggering by nanobubble fusion induced by changed blood/salt/albumin composition near the axon surface. That leads α-synuclein conformation change and aggregation into Lewy bodies. This is a reflection, not a cause of other effects that follow. There is experimental confirmation of these matters . [29] The role of nanobubbles and their stability, dependent on blood composition, is crucial. The existence and stability of these nanobubbles, shaped by blood composition, is therefore crucial. Their role has been overlooked in Parkinson’s disease simply because their existence was not previously recognized.

We proceed to develop the gut-origin hypothesis calling on new information on specific ion effects, on the structure and function of the ESL-GC-membrane complex; and of the role of gas nanobubbles in enzymatic and other reactions in PD pathophysiology.